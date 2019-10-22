42West Co-CEO Allan Mayer Hospitalized After Car Accident

42West Co-CEO Allan Mayer is in the hospital due to injuries from an Oct. 17 car accident, Variety has confirmed.

The public relations firm described the crash as “serious” and said that he had surgery on Oct. 20 to help repair multiple broken bones.

“Allan and his family thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support as he recuperates in the hospital,” said a statement from 42West.

Mayer leads 42West alongside fellow co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. There were no further details available on Tuesday.

42West describes itself as one of the entertainment industry’s leading, independent public relations agencies with capabilities encompassing entertainment and digital marketing as well as talent publicity and strategic communications. It has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

In 2017, 42West became part of Dolphin Entertainment, a publicly-traded producer of family-oriented feature films and digital content that is delivered to more than 500 million homes in 125 countries.

Prior to joining 42West, Mayer served as managing director of the Los Angeles public relations firm Sitrick & Co. between 1997 and 2006. He was a senior editor at Simon & Schuster between 1988 and 1990 and editorial director at Arbor House Publishing from 1978 to 1988.

Mayer also worked as a senior editor at Newsweek and was the founding editor and publisher of Buzz Magazine.