All Oscar Categories to Air Live After Hollywood Protest

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reversed its controversial decision to hand out four Oscars during the telecast’s commercial breaks.

Following a Thursday night meeting with top cinematographers, Academy leadership including President John Bailey and CEO Dawn Hudson have pledged to air every awards category on the live show a week from Sunday.

“The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscar presentation of four awards – Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling. All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24,” the group said in a statement.

The Academy stood firm for days against serious backlash from filmmakers in four categories: cinematography, film editing, live action shorts and hair and makeup. The group is bewildered, one of the insiders said, as the Academy’s membership voted and approved this decision last August.

Open letters from A-list talent decrying the move as reductive and insulting — on top of heavy criticism and judgment from the unions represented those categories — proved too much to handle. The Oscars will now run over three hours as a result, the source added.

