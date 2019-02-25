×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Alita’ Wins the Weekend, But Not Battle For Sci-Fi Dominance

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alita Battle Angel
CREDIT: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Hollywood and Chinese sci-fi offerings went head-to-head at the Chinese box office this weekend. Newcomer “Alita: Battle Angel” smashed its way to the top with a $64 million debut — streaking past the Chinese titles that, though popular, have been in theaters since the Lunar New Year holiday at the start of the month.

Fox’s futuristic tale of an amnesiac cyborg who rediscovers her identity on the mean streets of Iron City nearly doubled the weekend tally of “The Wandering Earth,” the Chinese sci-fi blockbuster that has climbed the charts since its February 5 debut to become the country’s second-highest grossing film of all time. The Chinese film took in $34.3 million this weekend towards a cumulative total of $641.2 million, according to figures from consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

“Alita” is the first foreign film to hit Chinese theaters after the heady new year period, during which authorities impose an unofficial blackout on imported titles to bolster the local industry. Its first day ticket sales surpassed that of the “Transformers” series spinoff “Bumblebee,” and also knocked “The Wandering Earth” off a fifteen day streak at the top of the daily box office.

Related

Online user reviews raved about “Alita”’s visual effects, with Weibo influencer “flypig” writing: “This film represents the most advanced visual effects you can see on planet earth in 2019.” Nevertheless, metrics on the Maoyan online platform predicted that its estimated China earnings would fall some $560 million short of “Earth”’s, its technologically less adept, homegrown rival,

A rung below the two behemoths, Chinese writer-director Han Han’s comedy “Pegasus” and director Ning Hao’s “Crazy Alien” battled it out neck and neck for third, with the former squeezing ahead with $8.1 million to the latter’s $7.9. Like “The Wandering Earth,” “Crazy Alien” was adapted from the writings of sci-fi author Liu Cixin.

In fifth place was the children’s film “Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past,” with just $3.4 million. Fantawild has churned out a film version of the popular animated TV series every year since 2014.

It has far outstripped its lunar festival competition “Peppa Pig Celebrates the Chinese New Year,” which has flopped despite the viral success of a promotional short film issued before its debut, bringing in just $87,000 (RMB582,000) over the weekend for a total of $18.5 million (RMB124 million). “Peppa” took in nearly 90% of its revenue in its opening holiday weekend.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Film

  • Alita Battle Angel

    China Box Office: 'Alita' Wins the Weekend, But Not Battle For Sci-Fi Dominance

    Hollywood and Chinese sci-fi offerings went head-to-head at the Chinese box office this weekend. Newcomer “Alita: Battle Angel” smashed its way to the top with a $64 million debut — streaking past the Chinese titles that, though popular, have been in theaters since the Lunar New Year holiday at the start of the month. Fox’s [...]

  • Spike Lee Oscars 2019

    President Trump Takes Aim at Spike Lee Over Oscars Speech

    President Donald Trump has slammed Spike Lee hours after the director won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.” President Trump tweeted it would be “nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your president…” He went on [...]

  • KKR Buys Universum Film from RTL,

    KKR Buys Universum Film, Continues to Build German Business

    Days after buying Tele Munchen, private equity group KKR has made another major German move, acquiring producer and distributor Universum Film from RTL. KKR is creating a German-based content group and Universum becomes the second company to become part of the fledgling outfit. Universum is a 40-year-old company that started out in home entertainment before [...]

  • Netflix Buys Malaysian Election Drama Film

    Netflix Buys Malaysian Election Drama Film 'Rise'

    Malaysian drama film, “Rise Ini Kalilah” has been picked up by Netflix and will go to air from Feb. 26. The film released in Malaysian theaters and in Singapore in September. Involving six intertwined fictional tales, “Rise” documents personal stories and struggles in the build up to last year’s historic general election in Malaysia. To [...]

  • Charlie Wachtel, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz,

    Spike Lee Storms Out of Oscars After 'Green Book' Win, Says Academy Made 'Bad Call'

    Not everyone was happy about “Green Book” winning best picture. According to reports from inside the Dolby Theatre, “BlackKklansman” director Spike Lee was visibly upset by the announcement and tried to leave the ceremony before the speeches had concluded. “I’m snakebit. Every time someone’s driving somebody, I lose,” he later told reporters backstage, in reference [...]

  • Oscars: Studios Reclaim Academy Awards

    Studios Reclaim the Oscars With 'Green Book,' 'Black Panther,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

    There wasn’t a whole lot to be shocked about as the 91st Oscars zipped along during a (comparatively) brisk 195-minute ceremony Sunday night. Nothing much slipped up on the pundits, beyond “The Favourite” star Olivia Colman taking the steam out of Glenn Close’s march through the season, and while most (though not all) expected a [...]

  • Maya Rudolph Tina Fey Amy Poehler

    TV Review: A Hostless Oscars Rebound With a Strong, Often Surprising Show

    After the chaos of the most unsettled Oscar season in recent memory, the show ended up being a vastly stronger offering than could have been expected. The show had a host — until, suddenly, it didn’t. It was going to cut four categories out, or relegate them to commercial breaks — until it wasn’t. Musical [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad