×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Star Rosa Salazar on Latinx Representation: ‘Ain’t No Wall Going to Keep Us Out’

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosa Salazar'Alita: Battle Angel' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Alita: Battle Angel” star Rosa Salazar has a message for politicians who want to build walls.

“We’re here to stay, baby,” she says. “Ain’t no wall going to keep us out.”

Salazar realizes starring in “Alita” comes with a responsibility. “Just being a Latinx actress at the helm of something like this in itself is a message,” she told Variety at the movie’s premiere on Tuesday in Westwood, Calif. “You know I carry my name with me wherever I go. I’m Rosa Bianca Salazar, and… this is the next wave of Latino casting.”

In the film, Salazar plays the titular Alita, a butt-kicking cyborg who awakens in the year 2563 only to find herself amidst the complicated futuristic setting of Iron City. There, she must learn to navigate a pumped-up roller derby sporting league while dealing with a host of issues relating to cyborg bounty hunting.

Producer James Cameron was also in attendance Tuesday night, although the longtime director says he was able to enjoy the premiere in a way that was different than any of his past films. Despite working on “Alita: Battle Angle” for 20 years, Cameron took a back seat on the project after handing over the film’s reigns to director Robert Rodriguez in an effort to focus on the sequels to “Avatar.”

Related

“When I watch a film that I’ve directed, it takes 10 years before I can really watch it kind of as an audience member,” he says. “I could watch ‘Alita’ all day long…especially when I sit next to [Rosa] because she laughs and whoops through the whole movie.”

Rodriguez said taking on the Cameron legacy gave him a taste for the big budget blockbusters that Cameron has become so well known for. Although Rodriguez is known for turning tiny budgets into movie magic – he jokes that the $200 million film would have cost twice as much if Cameron had directed it – he says there’s something special in creating images that no one else can capture.

“I always wondered why [Cameron] didn’t do more realistic stuff again…He was making more and more fantasy with special effects, and now I see why,” he says. “Some of these images, you can’t even see unless you know you’re dreaming.”

Also in attendance was a host of cast members, including Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein, Keean Johnson, and Lana Condor as well as singer Dua Lipa and “Machete” actor Danny Trejo.

Alita: Battle Angel” hits theaters Feb. 14.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild Meets With Talent Agents Over Proposed Rule Changes

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have held their first meeting with Hollywood agencies to discuss the guild’s proposals to significantly revamp key rules for talent agents. The meeting took place on Tuesday — two months before the current agreement expires. There was no comment from the WGA or the Association of Talent Agents. [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK

    Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He's Not Hosting the Oscars

    Dwayne Johnson is the latest actor to explain why he won’t be hosting the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony. In response to a fan on Twitter, the actor explained that he was the Academy’s first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, he was unable to [...]

  • Global Screen Sells 'Tabaluga' to More

    Global Screen Sells 'Tabaluga' to More Than 50 Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Munich-based world sales company Global Screen has sold its 3D animation movie “Tabaluga” to more than 50 territories, including the U.K., Spain and Russia. The pic centers on Tabaluga, “a brave little dragon, who, with the help of beautiful ice princess Lilli, not only finds his fire and the power of love, but also succeeds [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Olivia Colman to Receive Prestigious BFI Fellowship

    Oscar-nominated British actress Olivia Colman is set to receive a BFI Fellowship, the British Film Institute’s highest honor. Colman will receive the accolade at the BFI chairman’s dinner on March 6 in London, hosted by BFI chair Josh Berger of Warner Bros. The honor comes after Colman’s Oscar and BAFTA nominations for her star turn [...]

  • Salman KhanBollywood actor Salman Khan receives

    Salman Khan to Star in Indian Remake of Korean Hit 'Veteran'

    Indian superstar Salman Khan will play the hardened detective lead in a planned remake of South Korean cop thriller “Veteran.” Rights for a Hindi adaptation were acquired by Reel Life Production from Korean major CJ Entertainment. The deal continues a well-established trend of cross-over between the Korean and Indian entertainment sectors – not all of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad