×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alison Brie, Dan Stevens to Star in Dave Franco’s Directorial Debut ‘The Rental’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alison Brie Dan Stevens Dave Franco
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White will star in the horror movie “The Rental,” Dave Franco’s directorial debut.

Franco wrote the script with Joe Swanberg. The story centers on two couples who rent a vacation home for a celebratory weekend.

“The Rental” will be fully financed by Black Bear Pictures, which is producing along with Franco’s Ramona Films. The producers are Ramona’s Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard, and Franco; Black Bear’s Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzman; and Swanberg and Chris Storer. Black Bear’s Michael Heimler is executive producing along with Sean Durkin.

Shooting begins this April in Oregon.

Franco starred in “The Disaster Artist,” the “Now You See Me” and “Neighbors” franchises, and the upcoming “6 Underground.”

Brie plays Ruth Wilder in “Glow,” and has credits on “Mad Men” and “The Post.” Stevens stars in the FX series “Legion,” and portrayed one of the leads in “Beauty and the Beast.” Vand starred in “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.”  White’s credits include “Shameless.”

Black Bear will soon start production on “Little Fish,” directed by Chad Hartigan, and starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. Franco is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Relevant, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Film

  • Alison Brie Dan Stevens Dave Franco

    Alison Brie, Dan Stevens to Star in Dave Franco's Directorial Debut 'The Rental'

    Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White will star in the horror movie “The Rental,” Dave Franco’s directorial debut. Franco wrote the script with Joe Swanberg. The story centers on two couples who rent a vacation home for a celebratory weekend. “The Rental” will be fully financed by Black Bear Pictures, which [...]

  • 10 Latinxs to Watch

    Variety's 10 Latinxs to Watch Brunch Celebrates Diversity in the Community

    Saturday afternoon brought rising Latinx filmmakers and actors together at Variety’s 10 Latinxs to Watch brunch held in partnership with the 36th annual Miami Film Festival. The festive celebration, which took place at the JW Marquis Marriott’s Bolud Sud restaurant, featured a panel discussion moderated by Variety’s Malina Saval with the following five select individuals [...]

  • ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ To World Premiere

    Warner Bros.’ ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ to Bow at 2019 Annecy Festival

    Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the lot are headed to the French-Swiss border where they will open the 2019 Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, in what the festival has announced as the world premiere of new episodes of the rebooted franchise titled “Looney Tunes Cartoons.” They will screen ahead of the previously announced opening film “Playmobil: [...]

  • The Ballad Of Yaya

    ‘Yaya,’ ‘Anne Frank,’ ‘Musketeers’ Catch Investors’ Attention at Cartoon Movie

    “The Ballad of Yaya,” “Where is Anne Frank?” and “Musketeers of the Tsar” proved the most-attended of industry presentations among 66 feature projects pitched at this year Cartoon Movie, Europe’s top animated feature co-production forum which ran at the French port city of Bordeaux over March 5-7. A production of Blue Spirit Productions, the company [...]

  • A still from Pahokee by Ivete

    Film Review: 'Pahokee'

    Steeped in the smell of tacos and burning sugar cane, the sights and sounds of Pahokee, Florida, are portrayed with humid specificity in Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan’s documentary — yet its story will be entirely familiar to anyone who is, or was, a small-town teenager yearning for a bigger pond. Taking the form of [...]

  • STX Taps John Friedberg to Lead

    STX Taps John Friedberg to Lead International Film Division

    John Friedberg has been tapped as president of STX’s international division for films, the company announced Monday. His promotion comes after David Kosse, the executive who STX tapped in 2016 to oversee its oversea efforts, was poached by Netflix. Friedberg previously served as the company’s president of international sales since 2015. He will now oversee [...]

  • James Bond Spectre

    MGM, NBCUniversal Strike New Nordic Film and TV Deals With NENT

    Nordic TV player NENT has inked new deals with MGM and NBCUniversal that guarantee it a raft of their content for its Viasat and Viaplay services. The MGM deal covers the James Bond catalogue as well as the upcoming “Bond 25,” and also gives NENT local rights to the studio’s upcoming TV series “Perpetual Grace” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad