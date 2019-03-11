Alison Brie, Dan Stevens to Star in Dave Franco’s Directorial Debut ‘The Rental’

Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White will star in the horror movie “The Rental,” Dave Franco’s directorial debut.

Franco wrote the script with Joe Swanberg. The story centers on two couples who rent a vacation home for a celebratory weekend.

“The Rental” will be fully financed by Black Bear Pictures, which is producing along with Franco’s Ramona Films. The producers are Ramona’s Vince Jolivette, Elizabeth Haggard, and Franco; Black Bear’s Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzman; and Swanberg and Chris Storer. Black Bear’s Michael Heimler is executive producing along with Sean Durkin.

Shooting begins this April in Oregon.

Franco starred in “The Disaster Artist,” the “Now You See Me” and “Neighbors” franchises, and the upcoming “6 Underground.”

Brie plays Ruth Wilder in “Glow,” and has credits on “Mad Men” and “The Post.” Stevens stars in the FX series “Legion,” and portrayed one of the leads in “Beauty and the Beast.” Vand starred in “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.” White’s credits include “Shameless.”

Black Bear will soon start production on “Little Fish,” directed by Chad Hartigan, and starring Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell. Franco is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Relevant, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

