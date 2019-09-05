Film News Roundup: Alicia Vikander’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel Dated for 2021

In today’s film news roundup, MGM dates its “Tomb Raider” sequel, President Obama’s production company makes a hire, a “Rambo” marathon is unveiled and Andrew Matthew Welch gets a lead role.
RELEASE DATE
MGM is moving ahead with its “Tomb Raider” sequel, hiring Ben Wheatley to direct and setting a release date of March 19, 2021.
Alicia Vikander is on board to reprise her portrayal of action heroine Lara Croft. Graham King is producing through GK Films with Elizabeth Cantillon. Wheatley’s credits include “Kill List,” “Free Fire” and the upcoming “Rebecca” remake, to be distributed by Netflix.
Last year’s “Tomb Raider,” directed by Roar Uthaug and based on the 2013 video game, took in $275 million worldwide as Vikander’s character attempted to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance.
“Tomb Raider” is the first title to land on March 19, 2021. Wheatley is repped by WME, Independent Talent UK, and Ziffren Brittenham. News was first reported by Deadline.
EXECUTIVE HIRE
Higher Ground Productions, founded by former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, has hired HBO veteran Ada Chiaghana as vice president of development and production.
Chiaghana will report directly to co-heads Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan. She has worked on Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and “Silicon Valley.”
“Ada’s experience discovering and nurturing storytellers makes her a perfect fit for Higher Ground,” Davis and Swaminathan said. “We are dedicated to seeking out new voices and telling powerful stories that entertain and inspire. Ada’s intelligence, creativity and proven track record will make her an integral part of our team.”
Higher Ground has a distribution deal with Netflix, which recently released the company’s documentary “American Factory.”
RAMBO MARATHON
CASTING
Welch’s credits include “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” and “Ma.”