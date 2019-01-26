×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cancels Sundance Trip Due to ‘Complications’ From Shutdown

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Sundance’s most anticipated attendees, has canceled her trip to Park City, Utah.

The freshman Congresswoman announced the decision in a tweet.

“For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them,” she wrote.

“Due to complications from the gov shutdown, I’m sad to say I’ll miss @jubileefilms’ premiere of Knock Down the House. This film was made, with love, for people.”

“Knock Down the House” is Rachel Lears and Robin Blotnick’s kickstarter-funded documentary that followed four women who ran for Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez and Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin. It’s scheduled to premiere at Sundance Film Festival at the MARC Theater at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27.

As one of the hottest titles at Sundance, Variety wrote: “It’s all about these three letters: AOC. They stand for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the most controversial and compelling new House member. It was Lear’s good fortune to have a front row seat and to be on hand to document Ocasio-Cortez’s upset primary win over Democratic powerhouse Joe Crowley. The film documents three other progressive candidates who try to take on the establishment, but it’s Ocasio-Cortez who’s the main attraction.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Politics

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cancels Sundance Trip Due to 'Complications' From Shutdown

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Sundance’s most anticipated attendees, has canceled her trip to Park City, Utah. The freshman Congresswoman announced the decision in a tweet. “For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them,” she wrote. “Due to complications from the gov shutdown, I’m sad [...]

  • Alyssa Milano

    Alyssa Milano on Running for Political Office: 'It’s Something That I Think About'

    Alyssa Milano is an actress, activist, producer, and former singer, and the “Charmed” star might add politician to her plate. When asked about a possible bid for political office at the BlogHer Health Conference In Los Angeles on Friday, she said, “It’s something that I think about.” “It’s not much different than what I’m doing [...]

  • Newseum

    Newseum to Close D.C. Location After Sale to Johns Hopkins University

    WASHINGTON — The Newseum, a museum dedicated to journalism and the First Amendment, and located in a prime piece of real estate along Pennsylvania Avenue, will close at the end of 2019. The Freedom Forum, the creator and primary funder of the museum, announced the closure as part of the building’s sale to Johns Hopkins [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Signs Bill to End Shutdown, Backing Off Border Wall Demand for Now

    UPDATED 6:40 p.m. Friday: WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill to temporarily reopen the government, bringing to an end the 35-day government shutdown, the longest on record. The agreement, reached on Friday between the White House and congressional leaders, would temporarily reopen the government by providing full funding through Feb. 15. Although [...]

  • Joe Biden

    Hollywood Sizes Up Field of 2020 Presidential Aspirants

    Democrats who enter the 2020 presidential race seeking to line up Hollywood donors may not be getting full endorsements anytime soon. Many of the early candidates figure to be untested. But even those who have earned their battle scars on the national stage will need to convince backers of one overriding attribute: that they can [...]

  • Roger Stone arrested

    Roger Stone, Longtime Trump Associate, Arrested After Mueller Indictment

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone, the longtime associate and confidant to Donald Trump, was arrested on Friday in the latest indictment brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Stone is accused of misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his attempts to communicate with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. WikiLeaks released a trove of hacked emails from [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Senate Rejects Trump, Democratic Proposals to End Shutdown

    WASHINGTON — The Senate voted down two proposals — one offered by President Donald Trump and the other by Democrats — to end the shutdown on Senate on Thursday. It’s now likely that the impasse, which has led to 800,000 government workers furloughed or working without pay, will extend at least through the weekend. Senate [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad