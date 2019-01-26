Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cancels Sundance Trip Due to ‘Complications’ From Shutdown

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Sundance’s most anticipated attendees, has canceled her trip to Park City, Utah.

The freshman Congresswoman announced the decision in a tweet.

“For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them,” she wrote.

“Due to complications from the gov shutdown, I’m sad to say I’ll miss @jubileefilms’ premiere of Knock Down the House. This film was made, with love, for people.”

“Knock Down the House” is Rachel Lears and Robin Blotnick’s kickstarter-funded documentary that followed four women who ran for Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez and Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin. It’s scheduled to premiere at Sundance Film Festival at the MARC Theater at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27.

As one of the hottest titles at Sundance, Variety wrote: “It’s all about these three letters: AOC. They stand for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the most controversial and compelling new House member. It was Lear’s good fortune to have a front row seat and to be on hand to document Ocasio-Cortez’s upset primary win over Democratic powerhouse Joe Crowley. The film documents three other progressive candidates who try to take on the establishment, but it’s Ocasio-Cortez who’s the main attraction.”