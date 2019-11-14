Film News Roundup: Alexander Skarsgard Joins ‘Passing’ With Tessa Thompson

In today’s film news roundup, Taryn Manning, Shane West and Alexander Skarsgård have new roles, and Warner Bros. unveils a modernized logo.

CASTINGS

Alexander Skarsgård has signed on to join Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and André Holland in “Passing.”

The film marks Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut and is based on a screenplay that Hall adapted from the novel of the same name by Nella Larsen. It tells the story of two African American women, each of whom can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1928 Harlem.

Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker of Significant Productions, Margot Hand of Picture Films, and Hall (through her Flat Five Productions) are producing alongside support from Film4, AUM Creative, XRM Media, Gamechanger Films, TGCK Partners and Sweet Tomato Films. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales. The news was first reported by Deadline.

****

Taryn Manning, Shane West, Hart Denton, Skylan Brooks, and Rutina Wesley have been cast in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “No Running,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“No Running” is Delmar Washington’s feature directorial debut. Tucker Morgan wrote the script, about a young black teen who recently relocated to a small town and is wrongfully blamed for the mysterious disappearance of his biracial girlfriend. With only 48 hours to prove his innocence, he must flee the law as he uncovers supernatural abductions that have plagued the community for decades.

Maurice Fadida is producing alongside Eric B. Fleischman of Defiant Studios. Jan MaCadoo, Mickey Gooch, Jr. and Diane Gooch of Kodiak will serve as executive producers. The film has started production in Los Angeles.

LOGO UPDATE

Warner Bros. Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff has unveiled a new logo on the studio’s water tower as part of an event introducing the modernization of the Warner Bros. shield.

“As we approached our centennial, we thought it was the right time to take a good look at our brand, what it stands for and the values it represents,” said Sarnoff. “We know that a strong brand gives us not just a roadmap but a sense of purpose. It puts our feelings of pride into words. And, it helps us communicate who we are to our employees, our creative and business partners, and our fans around the world.”

Warner Bros. also articulated a new mission statement: “To be the world’s leading creator and distributor of extraordinary entertainment by partnering with the world’s most inspiring storytellers.”

The new Warner Bros. shield logo is expected to begin appearing on screen in early 2020.