Alexander Payne and Gary Sanchez Productions Team on His Next Film ‘The Menu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexander Payne has found his next feature, as the “Sideways” and “The Descendants” filmmaker is attached to direct the comedic horror-thriller “The Menu” with Gary Sanchez Productions.

Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Betsy Koch producing under the Gary Sanchez banner.

The pic is set in the world of high-end culinary culture. The story centers on a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.

The package is set to hit the market soon and will likely attract the attention of a number of studios. There’s not currently a timeline on when it would shoot, but sources say it would be Payne’s next feature.

Payne’s projects consistently draw the industry’s attention following the critical acclaim of “Sideways,” “The Descendants,” and “Nebraska,” all of which went on to be best picture nominees at the Oscars, with “Sideways” and “Nebraska” taking home the screenplay honors. Payne most recently directed “Downsizing” starring Matt Damon.

Tracy wrote for HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Succession.” Reiss was a supervising writer on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and was formerly the head writer of the Onion.

Gary Sanchez Productions most recently produced “Vice,” which has earned eight Oscar nominations that include best picture.

Payne is represented by CAA and attorney John Diemer at Bloom Hergott. Tracy is represented by WME. Reiss is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment. Gary Sanchez Productions is repped by UTA and WME.