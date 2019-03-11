×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots to Star in Crime Drama ‘Castle in the Ground’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Wolff attends a special screening of "Hereditary" at Metrograph, in New YorkNY Special Screening of "Hereditary", New York, USA - 05 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Alex Woolf and Imogen Poots are cast in a crime drama, Laura Dern gets a film festival honor and doggie movie “Buddy” gets distribution.

CASTING

Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots are set to star in writer/director Joey Klein’s upcoming crime drama “Castle in the Ground.”

Wolff is portraying a teenager in a small town dealing with the untimely death of his mother. He befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor, who embroils him in a world of addiction and violence just as the opioid epidemic takes hold. Principal photography is currently underway in Sudbury, Canada.

Wolf starred Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” alongside Toni Collette, “House of Tomorrow” opposite Asa Butterfield, and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and in the recently wrapped untitled Jumanji sequel. Poots’ credits include ” Green Room,” “Frank & Lola,” “Sweet Virginia,” and “The Art of Self-Defense.”

DERN HONORED

Laura Dern will be honored during the San Francisco International Film Festival with a special tribute, followed by a screening of her upcoming film “Trial by Fire.”

Related

Dern and director Edward Zwick will participate in an onstage conversation prior to the April 14 screening at the Castro Theatre.

“As an actress she has amazed us with her courage and innovation in countless extraordinary performances, from her early roles in the films of David Lynch to the groundbreaking series ‘Big Little Lies,'” said SF Films Noah Cowan. “As an activist, she has pushed for greater diversity in film and support for women under threat in the film industry. We could not imagine a more fascinating person to hear from at this point in film and social history.”

Dern has received Academy Award for “Wild” and “Rambling Rose,” four Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award in addition to seven nominations.

ACQUISITION

Grasshopper Film has bought US distribution rights to “Buddy,” a portrait of six service dogs and their owners from documentary filmmaker Heddy Honigmann.

“Buddy” opens March 20 at Film Forum in New York, before expanding across the country. Honigmann questions the owners about what the animals mean to them and portrays the bonds between mankind and dogs.

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Film

  • Adopt a Highway review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Adopt a Highway'

    “First Reformed” last year provided Ethan Hawke with an actor’s dream role in terms of character depth and meaningful conflicts — even if the Academy was practically the only awards-nominating body that failed to notice what he did with it. “Adopt a Highway” provides a different kind of challenge, the hopeless uphill struggle type, in [...]

  • Jeremy Zimmer MoviePass

    UTA's Jeremy Zimmer Implores Writers Not to Fire Agents

    United Talent Agency chief executive officer Jeremy Zimmer has pleaded with clients to ignore the Writers Guild of America’s plan for writers to fire their agents next month. Zimmer sent the lengthy email Monday, the day before the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents resume negotiations on revamping the rules of engagement for agents [...]

  • Ben Davis Cinematographer Captain Marvel Brie

    Cinematographer Ben Davis Helps Create the Look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Since 2008’s “Iron Man,” the Marvel cinematic universe has continued expanding, now numbering more than 20 films. Along the way, the company has developed a reputation for solid technology choices with the large-format ARRI Alexa 65 camera and the Codex Vault 65 on-set media management system as cornerstones of its workflow. Earlier in the series, [...]

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Developing George Eliot Story 'The Honeymoon' as a Movie

    Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films has optioned the movie rights to Dinitia Smith’s historical drama “The Honeymoon: A Novel of George Eliot.” Smith’s novel, published in 2016, recounts Eliot’s honeymoon in Venice in June, 1880, following her marriage to John Walter Cross, a man 20 years younger. Eliot, who was 60 at the time, was recovering [...]

  • Mickey and the Bear review

    SXSW Review: 'Mickey and the Bear'

    “Mickey and the Bear” reps an assured feature debut for Annabelle Attanasio, who wrote and directed this straightforward but skillfully nuanced drama about a troubled father-daughter relationship. Camila Morrone plays the titular motherless small-town Montana teen who needs to decide if what she wants from life is more than just being the minder of her [...]

  • Dennis Quaid

    Dennis Quaid's Got Range: Actor, Rocker and Podcast Narrator Wows L.A. Crowd

    Dennis Quaid’s career is bustin’ out all over. The actor-turned-rocker demonstrated his range Saturday night, taking the stage at Los Angeles music club the Mint with his band The Sharks. The group delivered a raucous set that had the audience of more than 200 on its feet as Quaid danced through the crowd, belted like [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    Audiences Bought More Movie Tickets Online in 2018

    More audiences are opting to buy movie tickets online as opposed to in theaters, a new study shows. Online movie ticket purchases rose 18.7% in 2018 and in-theater buying of tickets slid 5.4%, a report from Webedia Movies Pro and Vertigo Research unveiled.  Results were based on surveys over 100,000 moviegoers as they left U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad