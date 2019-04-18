Alex Ross Perry to Write and Direct Stephen King’s ‘Rest Stop’ for Legendary

Alex Ross Perry will write and direct Legendary’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Rest Stop.”

King’s short, first published in Esquire magazine in 2003, won the national magazine award for fiction in 2004, and was later included in King’s 2008 collection, “Just After Sunset.” The movie is described as a propulsive cat-and-mouse thriller that follows the twisted journey of two women after a fateful encounter at a highway rest stop.

Craig Flores will produce through his Bread & Circuses banner, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the pic for Legendary.

Another King property, “Pet Sematary,” starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow, opened earlier this month to $25 million. The legendary author also has “It: Chapter Two” and “The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” bowing soon.

Perry’s “Her Smell,” with Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne and Dan Stevens, premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, and opened in theaters on April 12. He also wrote and directed “The Color Wheel,” “Listen Up Philip” and “Queen of Earth,” among others, and co-wrote Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” Perry is represented by WME, Mosaic and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Flores is currently in post-production on the thriller “Crawl” for Paramount Pictures, which will debut this summer.