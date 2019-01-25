Alex Ross Perry to Direct ‘Fear Street 2’ for R.L. Stine Trilogy

“Her Smell” helmer Alex Ross Perry will direct “Fear Street 2,” the second film in Fox’s upcoming trilogy based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name.

Leigh Janiak is helming the first and third films. Stine wrote the “Fear Street” books about three years prior to his “Goosebumps” series. Set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Ohio, the Fear Street pit teenagers against adversaries both human and paranormal.

“Fear Street 2” will shoot in Atlanta this summer. The story is set at Camp Nightwing, which is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale, and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside,

The trilogy will be released next year as a series, with each film hitting theaters a month apart from the previous, according to reports.

Perry’s “Her Smell,” starring Elisabeth Moss, will open theatrically in April from Gunpowder & Sky. Perry’s credits include “Golden Exits,” “Queen of Earth,” and “Listen Up Phillip.” He also wrote the screenplay for Disney’s “Christopher Robin.”

The first “Fear Street” book, “The New Girl,” was published in 1989 and centered on a high school student falling in love with the new girl at school, despite not being able to tell if she was even real. The student eventually goes to her home — conveniently located on Fear Street — only to be told by her brother that she’s in fact dead. Stine wrote more than 100 “Fear Street” books.