×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alcatraz Films to Produce Poland’s ‘Other People’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alcatraz Films, the Paris-based production company behind such features as Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” has come on board to co-produce “Other People,” Polish director Aleksandra Terpinska’s feature debut, produced by Klaudia Smieja (“Mr. Jones”) and Beata Rzezniczek for Madants.

“Other People” is an urban musical set in modern-day Warsaw featuring a small-time delinquent and wannabe rapper and a nouveau-riche, pill-popping trophy wife. The two fall into an unconventional relationship based on sex, as they desperately try to run away from loneliness. The film is based on the best-selling book by Polish writer Dorota Maslowska, who’s been hailed by critics as a leading voice of the millennial generation. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

“Other People” was one of two winners of the inaugural Arte Kino International Prize at Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village last year. Terpinska’s last short, “The Best Fireworks Ever” (pictured), won two awards after premiering at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2017.

Alcatraz and Madants last partnered on Claire Denis’ “High Life,” which world premiered at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival last year.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Alcatraz Films Produce Poland's 'Other People'

    Alcatraz Films to Produce Poland's 'Other People' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alcatraz Films, the Paris-based production company behind such features as Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” has come on board to co-produce “Other People,” Polish director Aleksandra Terpinska’s feature debut, produced by Klaudia Smieja (“Mr. Jones”) and Beata Rzezniczek for Madants. “Other People” is an urban musical set in modern-day Warsaw [...]

  • Atlantics

    MK2's Nathanel Karmitz, Juliette Schrameck on the New Wave of Global Auteurs

    Launched just over 50 years ago by Marin Karmitz and now headed by his sons, Nathanael and Elisha, Paris-based MK2 films accomplished a double deed at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Not only does it have five movies playing in competition for the second consecutive year, it represents in international markets three of the four [...]

  • Wide Boards Horror Icon Papa Avati’s

    Italian Horror Auteur Pupi Avati’s ’Il Signor Diavolo’ Selling From Wide (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES  —  Loic Magneron’s Paris-based Wide, a production-distribution boutique, has acquired international sales rights to “Il Signor Diavalo,” the latest -and 40th – feature from Italian horror icon Papi Avati, Avati is best known for 1976’s “The House with Laughing Windows” and 1983’s “Zeder” which crowned him as  a master of Italian giallo horror-thriller cinema. [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Spanish ‘Big Bad Wolves’ Remake Set From Santiago Segura and Gustavo Hernandez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Santiago Segura and Maria Luisa Gutierrez’s production labels, Madrid-based Bowfinger and Amiguetes, are joining Uruguay’s Mother Superior, headed by Gustavo Hernandez and Ignacio Cucovich, to produce a Spanish remake of Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado’s Israeli genre film “Big Bad Wolves.” Its working title is “Lobo Feroz” (Ferocious Wolf). The 2013 original made an impression [...]

  • Les Miserables

    U.S. Companies Haven't Given Up on Foreign Films

    Tom Quinn, the founder of the indie studio Neon, thought that Netflix was making a big mistake. After seeing “Okja,” Bong Joon-ho’s eccentric creature feature, he believed passionately that the the offbeat visuals and ambitious story of girl’s bond with a super pig needed to be seen on the big screen. So began a six-month [...]

  • Little Joe German Film Cannes

    Jessica Hausner on Her Cannes Title 'Little Joe': 'It's Not a Comforting Genre Film'

    Austrian director Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe” had its premiere in competition at Cannes on Friday, with Variety describing the film as an “artfully unnerving horror movie” that’s an “‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ for the age of antidepressants.” Emily Beecham and Ben Whishaw star in the film about a genetically engineered plant that scatters its [...]

  • Cannes Film Business is Buoyant —

    Cannes Film Business is Buoyant — If Films Are Made for a Price

    “The dead don’t die,” Constantin CEO Martin Moszkowicz joked on Thursday afternoon on Cannes’ Grand Hotel terrace, one of the Cannes Film Festival’s favorite industry haunts. Moszkowicz wasn’t just quoting the title of Jim Jarmusch’s Festival Cannes opening movie, a zombie film set in small-town America. He was also implying that there are more movies [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad