Alcatraz Films to Produce Poland’s ‘Other People’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Alcatraz Films, the Paris-based production company behind such features as Abdellatif Kechiche’s Palme d’Or winner “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” has come on board to co-produce “Other People,” Polish director Aleksandra Terpinska’s feature debut, produced by Klaudia Smieja (“Mr. Jones”) and Beata Rzezniczek for Madants.

“Other People” is an urban musical set in modern-day Warsaw featuring a small-time delinquent and wannabe rapper and a nouveau-riche, pill-popping trophy wife. The two fall into an unconventional relationship based on sex, as they desperately try to run away from loneliness. The film is based on the best-selling book by Polish writer Dorota Maslowska, who’s been hailed by critics as a leading voice of the millennial generation. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2020.

“Other People” was one of two winners of the inaugural Arte Kino International Prize at Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village last year. Terpinska’s last short, “The Best Fireworks Ever” (pictured), won two awards after premiering at Cannes’ Critics’ Week in 2017.

Alcatraz and Madants last partnered on Claire Denis’ “High Life,” which world premiered at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival last year.