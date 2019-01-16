×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alamode Acquires Lone Scherfig’s Berlin Opener ‘The Kindness of Strangers’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Per Arnesen/HanWay Films

Munich-based Alamode has taken German and Austrian rights to Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers,” ahead of the picture’s opening-night gala screening at the Berlin Film Festival next month.

Alamode acquired the rights from London-based HanWay Films, which is handling worldwide sales. Entertainment One is distributing the film in Canada and SF Studios in Scandinavia.

Danish director Scherfig’s ensemble drama is set in a Russian restaurant in New York and is billed as “a tale about hope, forgiveness and love.” The film stars Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, Tahar Rahim, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel, and Bill Nighy.

Kazan plays Clara, a mother with an abusive cop husband, and Riseborough is Alice, an ER nurse who runs a therapy group. Rahim is Marc, the restaurant manager; Landry Jones is Jeff, a young guy looking for a job; and Baruchel plays John, a lawyer with self-esteem issues. Nighy plays Timofey, the restaurant owner.

HanWay and Alamode have previously worked together on films including “The White Crow,” “Swimming With Men” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

“It is really wonderful that HanWay’s fourth collaboration with one of cinema’s most important female voices will open the Berlinale,” said HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart. “We are delighted to once again be working with our partners at Alamode.

“It is going to be a very special occasion for Dieter’s last Berlinale,” Stewart added, referring to outgoing festival director Dieter Kosslick.

The Kindness of Strangers” is produced by Malene Blenkov for Denmark’s Creative Alliance together with Sandra Cunningham for Canada’s Strada Films.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Film

  • Alamode Acquires Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Kindness

    Alamode Acquires Lone Scherfig’s Berlin Opener ‘The Kindness of Strangers’

    Munich-based Alamode has taken German and Austrian rights to Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers,” ahead of the picture’s opening-night gala screening at the Berlin Film Festival next month. Alamode acquired the rights from London-based HanWay Films, which is handling worldwide sales. Entertainment One is distributing the film in Canada and SF Studios in Scandinavia. [...]

  • Voltage Pictures to Produce Airborne Thriller

    Voltage Pictures to Produce Airborne Thriller 'Blackwing' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Voltage Pictures will produce and fully finance screenwriter David Loughery’s latest thriller “Blackwing,” Variety has learned exclusively. The company will introduce “Blackwing” to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival, which opens Feb. 7. Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are producing, and Jonathan Deckter is executive producing for Voltage Pictures. [...]

  • ‘Metro Exodus’ Opens Up Post-Apocalyptic Russia

    ‘Metro Exodus’ Author On Film, Possible TV Series, Expansive New Game

    Since the launch of the post-apocalyptic survival first-person shooter “Metro 2033” in 2010, the series has kept its action confined to the tunnels running underneath Russia. “Metro Exodus,” due out next month, takes the gameplay to the surface for the first time, going above ground with sprawling levels against a changing backdrop of weather conditions [...]

  • Berlin Film 'The Ground Beneath My

    Berlin Competition Film 'The Ground Beneath My Feet' Sold to Germany's Salzgeber (EXCLUSIVE)

    Salzgeber has acquired the German rights for Berlin Film Festival competition title “The Ground Beneath My Feet” from sales agent Picture Tree International. Variety has been given exclusive access to the film’s trailer. Salzgeber will release the film, directed by Marie Kreutzer, mid-May. Picture Tree describes the movie as a “contemporary female-led drama touching on [...]

  • Donald Glover'Atlanta' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Childish Gambino Surprises Beverly Hills Crowd With Reimagined 'Redbone'

    Donald Glover made an unexpected appearance at Film Independent’s “An Evening With…” series tonight (Jan. 15), held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and presented by the HFPA. Joining “Black Panther” composer and Childish Gambino collaborator Ludwig Göransson, who was the subject of a Q&A conducted by “The Treatment” host Elvis [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Film News Roundup: Glenn Close Selected for Oscar Wilde Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Glenn Close gets an honor, AFI names its Directing Workshop for Women participants and Teri Polo gets cast in a Christmas drama. CLOSE HONOR Glenn Close will be honored on Feb. 21 by the US-Ireland Alliance at the 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards, held at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in [...]

  • Jason Reitman Ghostbusters

    Jason Reitman to Direct Secret 'Ghostbusters' Movie

    Sony Pictures is getting the wheels in motion for the next installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise, and it knows who it’s going to call to direct: Jason Reitman. Sources tell Variety that Reitman, whose father, Ivan, directed the first two “Ghostbusters” movies, will direct the latest pic in the famous franchise. Reitman has also co-written a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad