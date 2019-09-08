×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alala’s Debut ‘Twenty’ Explores Struggles in Sudan

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Pyramide Intl.

When a prophecy from a traveling sheik portends that a young Sudanese boy will die at the age of 20, he and his mother are faced with the difficult task of navigating the space between coming of age and confronting the end.

You Will Die at Twenty” is the feature directorial debut of Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala. The film will make its North American debut in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Intl. Film Festival Monday. Pyramide Intl. is handling world sales. The film won the Lion of the Future award at the just-wrapped Venice Film Festival.

Alala, who was born and raised in Dubai, based the script on a short story by the Egyptian writer Hammour Ziada. The film was also inspired by Alala’s own experiences in Sudan, where he spent five years as a child. “I think my relationship to Sudan, my memory and my childhood — it’s all there,” he said.

You Will Die at Twenty” explores the struggles of young Muzamil (played first by Moatasem Rashid and as a teen by Mustafa Shehata) to make the most of his short time on earth, torn between the counsel of religious leaders to study the Koran and the advice of a hedonistic father figure to enjoy what little time he has.

“The film is not saying exactly what is right or what is wrong,” said Alala. “The film is just telling Muzamil: You need to decide. You don’t need to let the holy man or your mother or your society decide. You need to live your life.”

The director called “You Will Die at Twenty” “a call to freedom” for the people of Sudan, who earlier this year ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir after nearly three decades of authoritarian rule. The movie’s dedication is “for all the victims of the Sudanese Revolution.”

“I wanted to give them this,” said Alala.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Chris EvansVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Why Chris Evans Loves Playing a 'Despicable' Character

    Chris Evans is going from American superhero to mystery villain in his upcoming film “Knives Out,” and it’s a welcome change. “It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans said at Variety‘s Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s [...]

  • Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in

    Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in Sudan

    When a prophecy from a traveling sheik portends that a young Sudanese boy will die at the age of 20, he and his mother are faced with the difficult task of navigating the space between coming of age and confronting the end. “You Will Die at Twenty” is the feature directorial debut of Sudanese filmmaker [...]

  • It Chapter Two Box Office

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

    Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017’s “It,” the follow-up [...]

  • Cunningham

    Toronto Film Review: 'Cunningham'

    Good nonfiction storytelling requires artistry beyond talking heads and archives, though creative vision sometimes feels purposely concealed or standardized in documentaries to prioritize substance over style. But here’s a dance documentary that splendidly flaunts its artistic point of view, and fittingly so. This is a good time to remember that nonfiction films can be theatrical [...]

  • Pinewood Studios

    Disney Inks Long-Term Deal to Occupy Most of Pinewood Studios

    The Walt Disney Co. has struck a long-term deal with historic Pinewood Studios outside London to take nearly all its stages, backlots and other production accommodation. The arrangement is expected to begin in 2020. “It’s wonderful to have Disney here at Pinewood,” Paul Golding, chairman of the Pinewood Group Ltd., said in a statement. “They’ve [...]

  • 7500

    German Shingle Augenschein Embraces English-Lingo Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cologne-based Augenschein Filmproduktion, producer of “7500,” which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is moving increasingly into English-language production while also branching out as a financing partner for international projects. In a move reflecting those changes, the company has hired industry vet Rusta Mizani, currently head of business affairs at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin, as [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Minhal Baig Opens Up about Her Debut Drama 'Hala'

    Director Minhal Baig’s debut feature, coming-of-age story “Hala,” took Sundance by storm and became one of the first films ever acquired by tech giant Apple.  On the ground in Toronto, Baig spoke with Variety about showing the film, about the identity struggles of a Muslim teen girl, to diverse audiences around the world. Also serving as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad