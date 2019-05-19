×
Alain Delon Protester Strolls Cannes Red Carpet With #MeToo Message

'A Hidden Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 19 May 2019
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Cannes was ready to celebrate French actor Alain Delon Sunday evening, but Sand Van Roy, the Belgian/Dutch actress who sued French director Luc Besson for rape last year, wanted to make sure the festival also got a message.

Van Roy, who starred in Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” strolled onto the red carpet for the honorary Palme d’Or honor and screening of “Mr. Klein” with a large temporary tattoo spreading on her back reading “Stop Violence Against Women” with the #MeToo movement symbol. She told Variety that she was protesting because “the industry uses ‘art’ as an excuse to put itself above the law.” She added that “being indifferent is being an accomplice.”

The actress was referring to Delon’s own public comments in which he admitted to having slapped women in his life. Van Roy filed a lawsuit accusing Besson of rape last year, prompting the launch of a preliminary investigation which was eventually dropped in December for lack of evidence.

Although Delon has never been accused of domestic violence or of a crime, Cannes’s decision to honor him has been criticized by women’s rights advocates such as France’s Osez le Feminisme” and Women and Hollywood in the U.S. In addition to his comment on slapping women, Delon also has opposed the adoption of children by same-sex parents and expressed sympathy with far-right politicians.

Earlier this week, a petition to have the festival rescind Delon’s honorary Palme d’Or circulated, garnered about 20,000 signatures. French reports also said that Salma Hayek’s appearance at the ceremony had been canceled because the celebration of Delon does not mesh well with her prominent role within the Me Too movement and as a gender equality activist.

Fremaux addressed the controversy during the press conference on the first day of the festival, downplaying it by saying, “(Cannes) is not giving Alain Delon the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Delon, meanwhile, said during his masterclass on Sunday that he owes his career to women who fought for him to become an actor, and reminisced about the early years of his career.

As part of his tribute, Delon presented the gala screening of Joseph Losey’s 1976 drama “Mr. Klein,” which highlighted discrimination against French Jews during WWII and their deportation to concentration camps.

  • EU Commission Launches Analysis of Gender

    Cannes: EU Commission Launches Analysis of Gender Disparity Among Film Critics

    The EU Commission revealed new data on progress since last year’s 50/50 gender parity pledge, launched a report on best practices and announced a new initiative to gather Europe-wide data on the gender breakdown of film critics by the end of the year at its first “Women on the Move” day on the Croisette Sunday. [...]

  • Nina Wu Midi Z Un Certain

    Midi Z on Cannes Title 'Nina Wu': 'I’m Aiming for a New Cinematic Language'

    Taiwan-based director Midi Z has become a star of the art-house scene in Asia. The appearance of his film “Nina Wu” in Un Certain Regard in Cannes – already getting strong buzz ahead of its screening Tuesday – is the highest-profile festival berth for the helmer and for lead actress Wu Ke-xi, who recently signed [...]

  • Detective Pikachu Tops Overseas Box Office,

    'Detective Pikachu' Repeats No. 1 at International Box Office

    Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” remained the top film at the international box office for the second weekend in a row, amassing $53.8 million from 72 foreign markets. The Pokemon adaptation, featuring the voice of Ryan Reynolds, is nearing the $200 million mark overseas. It has currently earned $193.4 million abroad, taking its worldwide [...]

  • Medienboard Fetes Its Five Films in

    Medienboard Fetes Its Five Films in Cannes Film Festival

    Pictured: “Little Joe” director Jessica Hausner, Martin Gschlacht, one of the film’s producers, Kirsten Niehuus, with director-producer Cordula Kablitz-Post. Berlin funding agency Medienboard’s managing director Kirsten Niehuus hosted a cocktail reception on Saturday at Grand Hotel in Cannes to celebrate the five films it funded that feature in the festival program. The five films are [...]

  • Radegund

    Cannes Film Review: 'A Hidden Life'

    There are no battlefields in Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” — only those of wheat — no concentration-camp horrors, no dramatic midnight raids. But make no mistake: This is a war movie; it’s just that the fight shown raging here is an internal one, between a Christian and his conscience. A refulgent return to form [...]

  • John Wick: Chapter 3

    Box Office: 'John Wick 3' Knocks Down 'Avengers: Endgame' With $57 Million Debut

    Earth’s Mightiest Heroes put up a good fight, but John Wick put at end to the three-week box office reign of “Avengers: Endgame.” Propelled by positive reviews, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” beat expectations with a debut of $57 million from 3,850 North American locations. That was enough to nab the box office crown [...]

