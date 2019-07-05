×

‘Aladdin’ Crossing $900 Million Mark in Worldwide Box Office for Disney

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aladdin
CREDIT: Daniel Smith

Disney’s “Aladdin” is crossing a box office milestone with $900 million in worldwide grosses since its release in late May — making it one of the studio’s most successful live-action reboots from its animated library.

Disney announced Friday that “Aladdin” had hit $897.3 million and would join six other Disney live-action titles in crossing the $900 million mark — led by “Beauty and the Beast” at $1.26 billion, “The Jungle Book,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and three of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. It’s the 55th film to reach the milestone.

Underscoring Disney’s current dominance of the movie business, “Aladdin” is  the third biggest film of the year domestically and worldwide after two other Disney titles: “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel.” It’s also the biggest film of the year to date outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Domestically, “Aladdin” opened in first over the Memorial Day weekend with $117 million and has shown impressive holding power with $313 million after seven weeks.

“Aladdin” easily outperformed Disney’s pre-opening domestic projections, which were in the $75 million to $85 million range for the four days — and underlined the validity of the studio’s strategy of rebooting its animated classics such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book.” In this case, it remade the original 1992 animated movie with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie directed.

Internationally, the film opened in first in nearly all markets and has topped $584 million. Japan is the best international performer with $72 million, followed by South Korea with $63 million, China with $53 million,. the UK with $43 million and Mexico with $32 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Crossing $900 Million Mark in Worldwide Box Office for Disney

    Disney’s “Aladdin” is crossing a box office milestone with $900 million in worldwide grosses since its release in late May — making it one of the studio’s most successful live-action reboots from its animated library. Disney announced Friday that “Aladdin” had hit $897.3 million and would join six other Disney live-action titles in crossing the $900 [...]

  • Canal Plus

    Canal Plus to Cut Nearly 20% of Workforce in France

    Faced with the continued decline of its domestic subscriber base, Canal Plus is preparing to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of 500 jobs, according to reports. Contacted by Variety, Canal Plus was unavailable to confirm or comment. The news was first reported by the websites Les Jours and Satellifax. [...]

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Soars to $25.2 Million on Fourth of July

    Moviegoers’ Spidey-senses have been tingling in a good way as Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” showed plenty of power at North American multiplexes, soaring to $25.2 million on the Fourth of July — the second-highest Independence Day take of all time. “Transformers” generated the biggest Independence Day domestic gross in 2007 with $29 million, followed [...]

  • How 'Patrick' Actors Saw Nudity as

    How 'Patrick' Actors Saw Nudity as a Costume

    Sometimes the more you look for something the less chance you have of finding it. “If you really want something you have to try to not want it so much,” says director Tim Mielants, describing how his character Patrick finally cracks the case of his missing favorite hammer. The zen exercise doesn’t just work for [...]

  • Varane

    Amazon Boards 'Varane' Docu Series About the French Soccer Star (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rolling off “Les Bleus, the Heart of a Russian Epic,” Amazon Prime Video has come on board a premium three-part documentary about Raphael Varane, the soccer star who played a key role in winning the World Cup with the French team in 2018. Titled “Varane, destin de champion,” the French documentary series has been ordered [...]

  • Riza Aziz, stepson of the former

    'Wolf of Wall Street' Producer Hit With Five Counts of Money Laundering

    “Wolf of Wall Street” producer Riza Aziz was formally charged on Friday in Malaysia on five counts of money laundering. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission alleges that he handled $248 million of funds stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Aziz had been arrested on Thursday by the MACC, notified of the pending charges and released on bail. [...]

  • The Cat Rescuers

    Film Review: 'The Cat Rescuers'

    There are people who like cats and then there are cat people. The crowd-funded, Brooklyn-set documentary “The Cat Rescuers” by Rob Fruchtman and Steven Lawrence deals with the latter category. It focuses on four cat lovers/animal rescue activists who help to save the lives of feral felines and to find new homes for abandoned pets. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad