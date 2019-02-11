×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Aladdin’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Will Smith’s Blue Genie

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

The latest look at Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is here, revealing Will Smith in his full blue Genie form for the first time.

Twenty-seven years after the animated “Aladdin” became a classic, Disney dropped the new trailer during the Grammys on Sunday night.

In addition to Smith’s Genie, who towers over Mena Massoud’s Aladdin in his bulked-up blue form, we get looks at the villainous Jafar (playing by Marwen Kenzari), Naomi Scott’s Princess Jasmine, and the sprawling city of Agrabah.

Smith takes on Robin Williams’ former role as the Genie, promising in an Entertainment Weekly first look last December to bring a “hip hop flavor” to the part. “Sherlock Holmes” director Guy Ritchie takes the helm.

Navid Negahban will be playing the Sultan with Billy Magnussen as a new character called Prince Anders. Frank Welker will reprise his role as voice actor for Abu, Aladdin’s mischievous pet monkey, as well as the voice of the Cave of Wonders, the sand guardian featured in the first teaser trailer released in October. No word yet on who will voice Iago, Jafar’s parrot — original actor Gilbert Gottfried is reportedly not involved in the film. Original songs from the 1992 film will be remade, along with some new music from composer Alan Menken.

“Aladdin” flies into theaters May 24, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

More Film

  • Disney Drops First Full Length Trailer

    New 'Aladdin' Trailer Reveals First Look at Will Smith's Blue Genie

    The latest look at Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is here, revealing Will Smith in his full blue Genie form for the first time. Twenty-seven years after the animated “Aladdin” became a classic, Disney dropped the new trailer during the Grammys on Sunday night. In addition to Smith’s Genie, who towers over Mena Massoud’s Aladdin in his [...]

  • 'Gully Boy' Review: Bollywood's Answer to

    Berlin Film Review: 'Gully Boy'

    A Bollywood movie about a rapper from the slums may sound derivative, but what does that matter when “Gully Boy” revels in high-wattage screen chemistry and an inclusive social message, all served up in a slickly enjoyable production showcasing Ranveer Singh’s many charms? Zoya Akhtar’s most accomplished film to date is a mainstream rap musical [...]

  • santa barbara film festival arlington theater

    Santa Barbara Film Festival Unveils Radical 2020 Date Shift

    The 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will run from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25, 2020 — a radical shift in dates that will affect Oscar strategies as well as other festivals. Next year, Academy Award nominations will be announced Jan. 13, two days before the start of the Santa Barbara Festival. The Oscar ceremony [...]

  • BAFTAs 2019 Analysis: What Does Roma

    BAFTA Backs 'Roma' as Oscar Race Enters the Final Stretch

    The winner of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ best film prize has gone on to lose the best picture Oscar each of the last four years: “Boyhood” was felled by “Birdman,” “The Revenant” was routed by “Spotlight,” “La La Land” (infamously) lost to “Moonlight,” and last year, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” [...]

  • 'Out of Tune' Review: A Cleverly

    Göteborg Film Review: 'Out of Tune'

    Comedy and tragedy go hand-in-hand in the ironically titled “Out of Tune,” a cleverly executed, perfectly performed Danish dramedy about an absurdist power struggle taking place in a remand penitentiary from talented helmer Frederikke Aspöck (“Rosita,” “Labrador”). Filled with flawed characters who are both lovable and despicable, this nuanced portrait of universally recognizable human behavior [...]

  • 'Aurora' Review

    Göteborg Film Review: 'Aurora'

    A Finnish party girl falls in love with an Iranian refugee in “Aurora,” an enjoyable dramedy from helmer-writer Miia Tervo. Unspooling during snowy winter in rugged Finnish Lapland, the exuberant narrative cleverly exploits the location and unconventional characters to add something fresh to familiar romantic comedy beats. Despite its raucous surface and frequently risqué Finnish [...]

  • 'Mr. Jones' Review: An Overlong But

    Berlin Film Review: 'Mr. Jones'

    The story of Gareth Jones is such a fascinating one, built on such intrepid, one-man-against-the-system ideals, that it’s a wonder it hasn’t been filmed into oblivion over the past 80 years. A young Welsh journalist who blew the first public whistle on the Holodomor — the man-made famine of 1932-33 in Soviet Ukraine — only [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad