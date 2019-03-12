Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Trailer Spotlights Will Smith’s Genie

You ain’t never had a friend like Will Smith’s Genie.
Disney released the first full-length trailer for the studio’s live-action remake of “Aladdin,” starring Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.
The new footage also features musical favorites from the 1992 classic, including “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World.”
Disney as a number of live-action adaptations in the works for this year, such as Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” and “Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King.””Aladdin” hits theaters May 24.
