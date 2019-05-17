‘Aladdin’s’ Mena Massoud Joins Voice Cast of Animated Feature ‘Lamya’s Poem’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mena Massoud, star of the upcoming Disney film “Aladdin,” will play the lead role of Rumi in the upcoming animated feature film “Lamya’s Poem.”

The Unity Productions Foundation-financed picture is written and will be directed by Alexander Kronemer, with Sam Kadi as a producer and Brandon Lloyd as director of animation, for Canada’s PiP Animation Studios in Canada.

The film also stars Millie Davis (“Wonder”) and Faran Tahir (“Iron Man”). The movie is scheduled for production this summer, with Kadi presenting a teaser for the first time at the Marché du Film in Cannes, marking another big independent toon to come to market.

In the film, a 13-year old Syrian refugee (Davis) tumbles into a dream world where she meets a troubled young poet (Massoud) and must help him write the poem that will save her life. Massoud voices Jalal, the young Rumi character in the film. He most recently played Aladdin opposite Will Smith in Disney’s live-action remake of “Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie. He also stars as Tarek Kassar in the series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Davis voices the Lamya character in the film. She is best known for her roles as Summer in the film “Wonder” and Gemma Hendrix in the series “Orphan Black.” Tahir (“Iron Man,” “Star Trek”) voices the Baha Walad (Rumi’s father) character in the film. Kadi is known for producing and directing award-winning feature drama “The Citizen,” starring Cary Elwes.

“We’re very excited to have Mena Massoud on this project,” said Kronemer, who is best-known for directing, writing and exec producing “The Sultan and the Saint.” “We already have an amazing animation team who are pursuing a hybrid 2D-3D style to give the film the look of an animated watercolor.”

“Mena has expressed a special affinity to the subject matter, which brings a lot of integrity and insight to his performance,” he added.

