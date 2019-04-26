×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Aladdin,’ ‘Pokemon: Detective Pikachu’ and ‘Shaft’ Set for China Debuts

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Screenshot

Disney’s new live-action “Aladdin” will release in China on May 24, day-and-date with North America, giving the studio a run of three films in Chinese theaters as many months. 

Two other Hollywood titles will also hit the big screen in the Middle Kingdom in the coming months: “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” on May 10 and the Samuel L. Jackson-starring action comedy “Shaft” on June 14, both also day-and-date with the U.S.

Jackson is quite popular in China, and starred in last month’s “Captain Marvel,” which made in $154 million in the country. “Pikachu” stars the voice of Ryan Reynolds, familiar to Marvel-mad Chinese audiences as the superhero Deadpool, whose PG-13 rated film “Once Upon a Deadpool” got a surprise China release in January and made $42.5 million.

Aladdin” is the twelfth live-action remake based on a beloved animated Disney classic. It is directed by Guy Ritchie, who also co-write the screenplay, and stars Will Smith and Canadian newcomer Mena Massoud.

Related

“Dumbo,” the most recent such adaptation, is currently on the very tail end of its theatrical run in China after its own debut day-and-date with the U.S. on March 29. It has been a relative flop in a country where the flying elephant is a relatively unknown character, bringing in only $21.8 million (RMB147 million). 2017’s Emma Watson-starring “Beauty and the Beast” fared better, earning $87.6 million (RMB590 million) in China. 

“Aladdin” will hit Chinese theaters exactly a month after the April 24 debut of Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the final installment in the 22-film Marvel franchise. The three-hour-long capstone is already smashing box office records for the studio, having made (RMB1.3 billion) in China so far after just three days in theaters.

The Chinese prospects for the tale of star-crossed love in Agrabah remain uncertain. Only 6,000 users have indicated a desire to see the Disney film on the Maoyan ticketing platform so far, a fraction of the 45,000 are anticipating 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” — which, granted, is much closer to its release date. Audiences in China are relatively unaccustomed to musicals. So far, those who have marked their interest hail primarily from second-tier cities. 

Guy Ritchie’s 2017 “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” released in China to a minuscule $8.4 million box office. 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • 'Aladdin,' 'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,' 'Shaft' Set

    'Aladdin,' 'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' and 'Shaft' Set for China Debuts

    Disney’s new live-action “Aladdin” will release in China on May 24, day-and-date with North America, giving the studio a run of three films in Chinese theaters as many months.  Two other Hollywood titles will also hit the big screen in the Middle Kingdom in the coming months: “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” on May 10 and the [...]

  • Patrimonio

    Film Review: 'Patrimonio'

    Though it never really went away on much of the globe, a sort of creeping feudalism is making such a striking comeback — with the ever-more-fabulously-rich squeezing the poor of every dime and resource — that Lisa F. Jackson and Sarah Teale’s documentary “Patrimonio” feels like a frightening portent. Will such crude appropriations of land [...]

  • Fan Bingbing

    Fan Bingbing Starts to Re-Emerge Months After Tax Scandal

    Half a year after she was found guilty of tax fraud and disappeared from the public eye, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing has begun to signal her comeback, attending a gala event and launching her own beauty product on social media this week. The 37-year-old actress unexpectedly hit the red carpet in Beijing on Monday at [...]

  • I Trapped the Devil

    Film Review: 'I Trapped the Devil'

    “I Trapped the Devil” sounds like the title of a sermon or gospel song, but it’s a very literal-minded statement coming from the mouth of a leading character in writer-director Josh Lobo’s debut feature. This being a horror film, there’s a chance he’s even literally correct, rather than simply mad. A mixed-bag frightfest, IFC’s limited [...]

  • American Factory

    Tribeca Film Review: 'American Factory'

    When the last truck rolled off the assembly line of the General Motors factory outside Dayton, Ohio, filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert were there to film it, documenting the end of a certain American dream, along with the unemployment of more than 2,000 people — down from 6,000 in more prosperous times. That was [...]

  • 'Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project': Truth-Teller

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project'

    VHS tapes now have a weird sort of stodgy magical aura. Long ago, they were standard. With the arrival of DVD, they were behind the curve. Then they were totally outdated and unworkable (at a certain point, who besides Quentin Tarantino still had an operational VCR?). But now they’re so old they’re like mystic electromagnetic [...]

  • PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24:

    Shorts Encourage Women to STEAM Careers

    Straight Up Films created the anthology “Power/On” of five shorts focused on encouraging girls in STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math with the arts thrown in) directed by actresses Rosario Dawson, Julie Bowen, Ana Brenda Contreras, Lisa Edelstein, and Nikki Reed. With support from YouTube, the shorts premiered Wednesday at the Google campus in Playa [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad