‘Aladdin’ Flying Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is crossing the $1 billion worldwide box office mark, becoming the 41st title do so, Disney announced Friday.

It’s also the fifth Disney-branded live-action release to do so alongside “Beauty and the Beast,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and the second and fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. “Aladdin” joins “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as the 2019 releases that have gone past $1 billion. Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” supplanted “Avatar” last weekend as the top all-time grosser at $2.79 billion

“Aladdin” has taken in $343.1 million domestically and $656.2 million internationally, led by $98.8 million in Japan, $81.4 million in Korea, $53.3 million in China and $45.3 million in the UK.

“Aladdin” opened with $117 million over the Memorial Day holiday and easily outperformed Disney’s pre-opening domestic projections, which were in the $75 million to $85 million range for the four days. It also underlined the validity of the studio’s strategy of rebooting its animated classics such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book.” In this case, it remade the original 1992 animated movie with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie directed.

Producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback. It’s the first billion-dollar movie for Smith and Ritchie.