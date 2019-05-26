×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Aladdin’ Dominates International Box Office With $121 Million

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney’s “Aladdin” is showing plenty of worldwide drawing power with $121 million for the weekend, opening in first place in nearly all international markets.

The reboot of the 1992 animated classic has received strong family attendance with a significant gain on Saturday and Sunday. China leads the way with an estimated $18.7 million for its three days for a first-place finish.

Disney said that in Europe, “Aladdin” is tracking ahead of “Maleficent” and “Cinderella” for the same markets. The U.K. is the top European market with $8.4 million ahead of openings of both “Rocketman” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” which both debuted ahead of their US launches. The “Pets” sequel opened with $4.1 million.

Italy generated $6.6 million for “Aladdin” in its second highest opening weekend to date in 2019, behind only “Avengers: Endgame” with a 52% market share. “Aladdin” also posted the second highest opening weekend to date in 2019 in Spain, 37% ahead of “Maleficent” with a 60% market share.

Related

Mexico generated the top opening in Latin America with an estimated $9.2 million for three days, 121% ahead of “Cinderella” with a 65% market share. Aladdin is the top release this year in Indonesia as well as the second highest in India and Vietnam. It also scored the third highest opening weekend to date in 2019 in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The original 1992 animated movie generated $502 million at the worldwide box office. The reboot stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie directed “Aladdin,” produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” grossed $24.8 million from 74 markets this weekend, pushing the international total to $74.4 million. Warner Bros.’ “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” pulled in $24.3 million this weekend on 17,225 screens in 72 markets, lifting the overseas total to $236.8 million and the total worldwide gross to $352.9 million. China led the way with $7.2 million for an $84 million total after three weeks.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” took in $15 million internationally over the weekend to lift its total to $1.88 billion. China is the top international market by far with $629 million as the final gross, making it the third highest film in that market behind only “Wolf Warrior 2” and “The Wandering Earth.” “Avengers: Endgame” has crossed $110 million in the UK, where it is all-time highest grossing movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” took in $32 million globally over the weekend, including $16.8 million in North America through Sunday. The mega-tentpole has hit $2.68 billion in worldwide box office as of Sunday, leaving it about $110 million behind the final $2.79 billion for the current champion “Avatar.”

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' with Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

More Film

  • Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Dominates International Box Office With $121 Million

    Disney’s “Aladdin” is showing plenty of worldwide drawing power with $121 million for the weekend, opening in first place in nearly all international markets. The reboot of the 1992 animated classic has received strong family attendance with a significant gain on Saturday and Sunday. China leads the way with an estimated $18.7 million for its [...]

  • Aladdin

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Taking Flight With $105 Million in North America

    Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is flying high with an estimated $105 million in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. It’s the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of $103.4 million for “The Hangover Part II.” The top total came in 2007, when “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” [...]

  • Agustina San Martin Talks Cannes Special

    Agustina San Martin Talks Cannes Special Mention Winner ‘Monster God’

    CANNES – An exploration of the ramifications of God, “Monster God,” from Argentina’s Agustina San Martín, took a Special Mention – an effective runner’s up prize – on Saturday night at this year’s Cannes Film Festival short film competition. It’s not difficult to see why, especially when jury president Claire Denis own films’ power resists [...]

  • Atlantics

    Netflix Snags Worldwide Rights to Cannes Winners 'Atlantics,' 'I Lost My Body'

    Mati Diop’s feature directorial debut “Atlantics” and Jérémy Clapin’s animated favorite “I Lost My Body” have both been acquired by Netflix following wins at Cannes Film Festival. “Atlantics” was awarded the grand prix while “I Lost My Body” was voted the best film at the independent International Critics Week. The deals are for worldwide rights [...]

  • Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan

    Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Arrested on Elder Abuse Charges

    Stan Lee’s former business manager, Keya Morgan, was arrested in Arizona Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD’s Mike Lopez confirmed that the arrest warrant was for the following charges: one count of false imprisonment – elder adult; three counts of grand theft from elder or dependent adult, [...]

  • Moby attends the LA premiere of

    Moby Apologizes to Natalie Portman Over Book Controversy

    Moby has issued an apology of sorts after writing in his recently published memoir “Then It Fell Apart” that he dated Natalie Portman when she was 20 — a claim the actress refuted. “As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then [...]

  • Bong Joon-ho reacts after winning the

    Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Wins the Palme d'Or at Cannes

    CANNES — The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped with jury president Alejandro González Iñárritu announcing the group’s unanimous decision to award the Palme d’Or to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho for his sly, politically charged “Parasite.” Following last year’s win for humanistic Japanese drama “Shoplifters,” the well-reviewed Asian thriller represents the yin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad