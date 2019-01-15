Aisha Tyler to Host 2019 Directors Guild Awards

The Directors Guild of America has selected Aisha Tyler to host its 71st annual DGA Awards on Feb. 2 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

“We’re excited to have Aisha on board for the 71st annual DGA Awards,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “She is ideally suited to host our special evening celebrating filmmaking. Not only is Aisha a talented comedian who has engaged and entertained audiences across platforms, she is a rising star behind the camera who has a deep understanding of what it takes for directors to bring their projects to life. Welcome Aisha.”

Tyler voices superspy Lana Kane on FX’s animated comedy “Archer” and is a series regular on the CBS show “Criminal Minds,” for which she recently directed episodes. She also continues to host the CW’s improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Tyler was a co-host for seven seasons of CBS’ daytime show “The Talk,” which she departed in 2017 to focus more on acting and directing. She also led her own nighttime talk show in 2018, AMC’s “Unapologetic,” which featured discussions of female-centric issues raised by the current political climate.

Tyler was the first African-American to have a long-standing role on “Friends.” Her feature film directing debut, the thriller “Axis,” premiered in 2017, and won the outstanding achievement in feature filmmaking award at the 2017 Newport Beach Film Festival. She is attached to direct the female-led action thriller “Vigilante,” written and produced by Irwin Winkler.

Judd Apatow hosted last year’s DGA Awards.