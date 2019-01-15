×

Aisha Tyler to Host 2019 Directors Guild Awards

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aisha Tyler
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Directors Guild of America has selected Aisha Tyler to host its 71st annual DGA Awards on Feb. 2 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

“We’re excited to have Aisha on board for the 71st annual DGA Awards,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “She is ideally suited to host our special evening celebrating filmmaking. Not only is Aisha a talented comedian who has engaged and entertained audiences across platforms, she is a rising star behind the camera who has a deep understanding of what it takes for directors to bring their projects to life. Welcome Aisha.”

Tyler voices superspy Lana Kane on FX’s animated comedy “Archer” and is a series regular on the CBS show “Criminal Minds,” for which she recently directed episodes. She also continues to host the CW’s improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Tyler was a co-host for seven seasons of CBS’ daytime show “The Talk,” which she departed in 2017 to focus more on acting and directing. She also led her own nighttime talk show in 2018, AMC’s “Unapologetic,” which featured discussions of female-centric issues raised by the current political climate.

Tyler was the first African-American to have a long-standing role on “Friends.” Her feature film directing debut, the thriller “Axis,” premiered in 2017, and won the outstanding achievement in feature filmmaking award at the 2017 Newport Beach Film Festival. She is attached to direct the female-led action thriller “Vigilante,” written and produced by Irwin Winkler.

Judd Apatow hosted last year’s DGA Awards.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Film

  • Aisha Tyler

    Aisha Tyler to Host 2019 Directors Guild Awards

    The Directors Guild of America has selected Aisha Tyler to host its 71st annual DGA Awards on Feb. 2 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. “We’re excited to have Aisha on board for the 71st annual DGA Awards,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “She is ideally suited to host [...]

  • Caleb Landry JonesNY Premiere of "Three

    Caleb Landry Jones Joins Ralph Fiennes in 'The Forgiven' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Caleb Landry Jones will co-star with Ralph Fiennes, Rebecca Hall, and Mark Strong in “The Forgiven.” John Michael McDonagh is directing the film, which is an adaptation of the novel by Lawrence Osborne. It deals with the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of an English couple, their friends and local Moroccans who [...]

  • Sofia Coppola Bill Murray

    Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reteam on Apple and A24's First Co-Production

    Apple has officially entered the feature film world. Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones. Coppola will direct from a script she wrote. Coppola and [...]

  • Toni Collette'Wanderlust' TV show screening, LA

    Toni Collette Joins Anna Kendrick in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Stowaway' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Toni Collette will star opposite Anna Kendrick in the sci-fi thriller “Stowaway.” The movie marks the second feature from Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind “Arctic,” a survival film that premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. “Stowaway” will be directed by Penna, who will co-write the script with Morrison. The story revolves around [...]

  • Mediawan Acquires 'The Name of the

    Mediawan Acquires 'The Name of the Rose' Producer Palomar (EXCLUSIVE)

    French company Mediawan has acquired a majority stake in Palomar, the leading independent Italian production outfit behind the cop show “Inspector Montalbano” and the highly anticipated series “The Name of the Rose,” with John Turturro and Rupert Everett. The deal marks the first international acquisition by Mediawan, the listed company launched in 2016 by three [...]

  • Corey Stoll Billy Magnussen

    Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen Join 'Sopranos' Movie Prequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen are set to join the ensemble of the “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.” They join Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, and Vera Farmiga, who had previously been added to the cast. More players from the “Sopranos” lore are expected to be coming on board. New Line could not [...]

  • An Oscar Season of Anger

    Inside an Oscar Season of Anger

    The furor that has flared around virtually every major Oscar rival this year has turned the ongoing awards season into a particularly ugly one. As the proceedings continue to devolve into a fit of collective rage aimed at any and all, it’s worth a recap. Just before the season kicked off at the Venice and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad