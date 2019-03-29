×
Agnès Varda, Leading Light of French New Wave, Dies at 90

By and
Agnes Varda
CREDIT: Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Agnès Varda, a leading light of the French New Wave who directed such films as “Cleo From 5 to 7,” “Vagabond” and “Faces Places,” has died. She was 90.

Varda’s death from breast cancer at her Paris home was confirmed Friday by her family.

“The filmmaker and artist Agnès Varda died from a cancer at her home in the night of March 29, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends,” the family’s statement said, describing her as a “joyful feminist” and “passionate artist.”

The funeral is expected to take place in Paris on Tuesday.

Just last month, the diminutive director presented her latest film, “Varda by Agnès,” at the Berlin Film Festival and received the honorary Berlinale Camera award. She had films in competition at the festival four times, and won the Grand Jury Prize in 1965 with “Le Bonheur.”

But as ill health overtook her in recent weeks, she canceled the masterclass she was scheduled to deliver at the Qumra event in Doha, Qatar, earlier this month.

Varda’s acclaim spanned decades, beginning with her 1955 feature debut, “La Pointe Courte.” In an appreciation of her career, Variety critic Peter DeBruge said that Varda’s oeuvre bore an unmistakably personal stamp. “Where other directors make movies, Varda crafts personal works of art, revealing dimensions of herself in the process,” he wrote.

Varda was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2017, the first female director to receive the accolade.

Varda was born to a Greek father and French mother in Brussels, Belgium, but the family moved to to the southern France during World War II, near the sea. The young Agnes grew up with an abiding interest in the arts, particularly literature and photography, and had little experience in film when she decided to direct her debut motion picture, “La Pointe Courte.”

Throughout her long career, Varda’s love of the photographic medium informed her work. “Photography has never ceased to teach me how to make films,” she once said.

“La Pointe Courte,” a seaside romance, was not received kindly by everyone. In a sentence as sexist as it was curt, Variety dismissed it by saying that the “main aspect of this film is that it was made for $20,000 by a 25-year-old girl.” But that “girl,” with her fierce independence and sharp eye, went on to become a powerful inspiration for the French New Wave artists whose names still resonate today, such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard.

And as an outsider because of her gender, Varda became a champion of the rights of women and their place in the male-dominated world of film. She also did not shy away from addressing taboo topics such as sex and death in her work.

More follows.

