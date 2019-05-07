Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Lifts Off With AGC Studios, CAA Media Finance

Billed as the biggest project coming to the Cannes Film Market, where this year big projects currently look to be at a premium, AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are handling worldwide rights on “Moonfall,” to be directed by Roland Emmerich.

Set up at Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, the action-sci-fi “Moonfall” turns on a rag-tag team which, after the moon has been knocked out of orbit and sent hurtling towards the earth, launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space to land on the lunar surface, unlock its secrets, and save our planet from annihilation.

“But first they must battle an unknown and unfathomable power that will challenge everything we know about the moon, the universe, and ourselves,” the synopsis runs.

“Moonfall” is “the first battle waged by humanity against a seemingly unstoppable enemy, unlocking a mystery of cosmic proportions,” it adds.

The epic was written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, Emmerich and Kloser having collaborated on “The Day After Tomorrow,” “10,000 BC,” “2012,” “Anonymous,” “White House Down” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

Originally penned in 2012, and acquired by Universal Pictures in a deal announced in 2016, the project is now on the open market, sold by a company, AGC Studios, which had one of the biggest hits of Berlin, “Voyagers,” and looking set to be one of the talks of Cannes.

Now in pre-production, “Moonfall’s” start date is scheduled for first quarter 2020.