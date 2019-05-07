×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Lifts Off With AGC Studios, CAA Media Finance

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roland Emmerich Dark Matter
CREDIT: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Billed as the biggest project coming to the Cannes Film Market, where this year big projects currently look to be at a premium, AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are handling worldwide rights on “Moonfall,” to be directed by Roland Emmerich.

Set up at Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, the action-sci-fi “Moonfall” turns on a rag-tag team which, after the moon has been knocked out of orbit and sent hurtling towards the earth, launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space to land on the lunar surface, unlock its secrets, and save our planet from annihilation.

“But first they must battle an unknown and unfathomable power that will challenge everything we know about the moon, the universe, and ourselves,” the synopsis runs.

“Moonfall” is “the first battle waged by humanity against a seemingly unstoppable enemy, unlocking a mystery of cosmic proportions,” it adds.

Related

The epic was written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, Emmerich and Kloser having collaborated on “The Day After Tomorrow,” “10,000 BC,” “2012,” “Anonymous,” “White House Down” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

Originally penned in 2012, and acquired by Universal Pictures in a deal announced in 2016, the project is now on the open market, sold by a company, AGC Studios, which had one of the biggest hits of Berlin, “Voyagers,” and looking set to be one of the talks of Cannes.

Now in pre-production, “Moonfall’s” start date is scheduled for first quarter 2020.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    ACE Eddie Awards Moved Forward Three Weeks Due to Earlier Oscars

    The American Cinema Editors organization has moved the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards forward by three weeks to Jan. 17. The show will be held at its usual location at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. ACE said the earlier date reflects a shift in timing to almost three weeks earlier than usual [...]

  • Roland Emmerich Dark Matter

    AGC Studios, CAA Media Finance Team for Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’

    Billed as the biggest project coming to the Cannes Film Market, where this year big projects currently look to be at a premium, AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are handling worldwide rights on “Moonfall,” to be directed by Roland Emmerich. Set up at Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, the action-sci-fi “Moonfall” turns on a rag-tag team [...]

  • Mackenzie Foy Kate Winslet

    Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet to Star in 'Black Beauty'

    Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet have come aboard Constantin Film’s contemporary take on “Black Beauty.” Ashley Avis is directing from her own script. “Black Beauty” is based on Anna Sewell’s best-selling novel about the deep and enduring bond between a 17-year-old girl and the wild horse who helps her overcome the trauma of her loss [...]

  • 'UglyDolls,' 'Long Shot' and the Struggle

    'UglyDolls,' 'Long Shot' and the Struggle of Mid-Budget Films

    Last weekend’s box office charts were a stark reminder of the domination of big-budget blockbusters. With “Avengers: Endgame” once again sucking up all the oxygen in theaters, new releases like “UglyDolls” and “Long Shot” failed to capture a big slice of the box office pie. Only one newcomer, Sony and Screen Gem’s “The Intruder,” was [...]

  • Richard Madden in Talks for Marvel's

    Richard Madden in Talks to Star in Marvel's 'Eternals'

    “Game of Thrones” and “Bodyguard” star Richard Madden is in talks to join Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are also on board. Marvel declined to comment on the casting. Madden will play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the comic [...]

  • Chadwick Boseman

    Chadwick Boseman Boards Samurai Story 'Yasuke'

    “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will produce and topline the samurai story “Yasuke,” set in 16th century Japan. “Narcos” co-creator Doug Miro is writing the script, which centers on an African man who arrived in Japan in 1579 in the service of an Italian Jesuit and served under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga. He was [...]

  • Cathy Yan

    'Birds of Prey' Director Cathy Yan Finds Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following her major break in the upcoming Harley Quinn movie, “Birds of Prey,” director Cathy Yan has found her next film: A24’s “Sour Hearts,” based on Jenny Zhang’s debut short-story collection. A24 optioned the collection in 2017 and will produce the pic. Zhang and Yan will co-write the script. The movie unfolds from the perspective [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad