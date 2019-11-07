XYZ Films Raises $100 Million in Production Financing

Los Angeles-based production, sales and management outfit XYZ Films has raised $100 million in production financing across a slate of 15 to 20 films.

Venture capital firm IPR.VC, based in Helsinki, Finland, is co-financing the slate. XYZ made the announcement Thursday on the second day of the American Film Market.

Notable XYZ titles include Gareth Evans’ “The Raid” and “The Raid 2,” Macon Blair’s Sundance winner “I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore,” Karyn Kusama’s “The Invitation,” Panos Cosmatos’ “Mandy” and Joe Penna’s “Arctic.”

XYZ said the funds enable it to fully finance or co-finance the filmmaker-driven independent genre fare on which it has built its brand. Earlier this year, it hired Tatyana Joffe as its president of international sales and distribution, formed a documentary division and most recently establishing a talent management division.

“Our model has always been making responsibly budgeted films from filmmakers we want to support. With funding from IPR, we can now be a one-stop shop for production, distribution and financing,” XYZ said.

“XYZ’s bold vision and talent-focused approach make them the perfect partner to launch IPR.VC’s second M&E fund. We look forward to our continued collaboration with XYZ’s outstanding team to create another successful venture for our investors,” said Timo Argillander, IPR.VC managing partner.

The deal was negotiated by Maxime Cottray for XYZ Films and by Elisa Alvares for IPR.VC