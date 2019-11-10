Pulsar Sells Documentary Biopic ‘Aznavour by Charles’ to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content, the newly launched Parisian sales boutique, has closed deals on “Aznavour by Charles,” a documentary feature on the late French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, directed by Marc di Domenico and narrated by Romain Duris.

“Aznavour by Charles” delivers an intimate portrait of the iconic singer through exclusive footage of him through the years, and interviews with some of his famous friends, including Edith Piaf and Frank Sinatra. The documentary closed the Angouleme Film Festival and had a market screening at Toronto.

Pulsar Content has sold the film to Canada (Les films Opale), Italy (Zivago), Israel (Lev), Latin America (Babilla), Brazil (Imovision), Benelux (Athena), Switzerland (Praesens), Bulgaria (6A Entertainment), former Yugoslavia (MCF), the Middle East (Salim Ramia) and Baltics (A-One).

Pulsar, which was launched by former Bac films executives Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett at Toronto, is also selling “A Perfect Enemy,” a psychological thriller directed by Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo (“Eva,”“Toro”), based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel “The Enemy’s Cosmetique” with “Cold War” star Tomasz Kot and “The Good Liar” actress Athena Strates set to headline.

Pulsar Content also representing international markets on “The Deep House,” which is being co-repped with XYZ, and unveiled a pitch reel for the film at the AFM.

Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (“Inside,” “Leatherface”), “The Deep House” follows a hip young couple, Tina and Ben, who come to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on social media. But their adventure turns to horror as the pair get locked inside and their presence awakens a dark spirit haunting the house.

Pulsar Content is being backed by Logical Pictures, a production and financing outfit which has so far invested in more than 20 projects, including “Farming” and “Revenge.”