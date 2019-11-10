×

Pulsar Sells Documentary Biopic ‘Aznavour by Charles’ to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Clarke/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

Pulsar Content, the newly launched Parisian sales boutique, has closed deals on “Aznavour by Charles,” a documentary feature on the late French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, directed by Marc di Domenico and narrated by Romain Duris.

“Aznavour by Charles” delivers an intimate portrait of the iconic singer through exclusive footage of him through the years, and interviews with some of his famous friends, including Edith Piaf and Frank Sinatra. The documentary closed the Angouleme Film Festival and had a market screening at Toronto.

Pulsar Content has sold the film to Canada (Les films Opale), Italy (Zivago), Israel (Lev), Latin America (Babilla), Brazil (Imovision), Benelux (Athena), Switzerland (Praesens), Bulgaria (6A Entertainment), former Yugoslavia (MCF), the Middle East (Salim Ramia) and Baltics (A-One).

Pulsar, which was launched by former Bac films executives Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett at Toronto, is also selling “A Perfect Enemy,” a psychological thriller directed by Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo (“Eva,”“Toro”), based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel “The Enemy’s Cosmetique” with “Cold War” star Tomasz Kot and “The Good Liar” actress Athena Strates set to headline.

Pulsar Content also representing international markets on “The Deep House,” which is being co-repped with XYZ, and unveiled a pitch reel for the film at the AFM.

Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (“Inside,” “Leatherface”), “The Deep House” follows a hip young couple, Tina and Ben, who come to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on social media. But their adventure turns to horror as the pair get locked inside and their presence awakens a dark spirit haunting the house.

Pulsar Content is being backed by Logical Pictures, a production and financing outfit which has so far invested in more than 20 projects, including “Farming” and “Revenge.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ludivine Sagnier poses for photographers upon

    Belgium's Frakas Produces Ludivine Sagnier Starrer "The Hive" (EXCLUSIVE)

    Frakas Prods., the Belgian independent company behind Julia Ducournau’s “Raw,” is collaborating with another promising filmmaker, Christophe Hermans, on his feature debut, “Hive,” which a teenage-driven psychological thriller. The film, which just wrapped shooting, is headlined Ludivine Sagnier opposite Sophie Breyer, Mara Taquin and Bonnie Duvauchelle, as well as Romain Guillermic. Adapted from Arthur Loustalot’s [...]

  • Avelina-Prat

    Filmax Acquires Avelina Prat’s Debut Feature ‘Vasil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to Avelina Prat’s feature-debut “Vasil,” which is currently in pre-production. Filmax also handles Spanish distribution. “Vasil” is produced by Barcelona-based Distinto Films, which backed Patricia Ferreira’s “The Wild Children,” in co-production with Bulgaria’s Activist 38, which made Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova’s “Uncle Tony, Three Fools, And [...]

  • Santa Monica, CA, November 7 2019

    Starry Deals Driving an Unsettled American Film Market

    Stars like Jason Statham, Gerard Butler, Liam Neeson and Ben Affleck have brought a semblance of stability to an unsettled American Film Market this week. The boom in streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon along with the emergence of new services from Disney, Apple and Warner Bros. has disrupted the traditional business model for [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    In her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it [...]

  • Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor

    Pulsar Sells Documentary Biopic 'Aznavour by Charles' to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pulsar Content, the newly launched Parisian sales boutique, has closed deals on “Aznavour by Charles,” a documentary feature on the late French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, directed by Marc di Domenico and narrated by Romain Duris. “Aznavour by Charles” delivers an intimate portrait of the iconic singer through exclusive footage of him through the years, and [...]

  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

    Films Boutique Closes France, Japan on ‘Lunana’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LOS ANGELES  — Films Boutique has closed France and Japan on Himalayan crowdpleaser “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” by Bhutanese filmmaker Pawo Choyning Dorji, rolling off its market premiere at the AFM. French rights on “Lunana” have been acquired by ARP Selection, one of the country’s most prominent art film distributors with a strong line [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad