AFM: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton’s ‘Memoria’ for North America

Tilda Swinton
Neon has bought North American rights to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Juan Pablo Urrego and Elkin Diaz.

The drama is produced by Weerasethakul’s Kick the Machine, Burning and Illuminations Films. Weerasethakul previously won the Cannes Palme d’Or in 2010 for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.”

The deal was announced Thursday at the American Film Market and negotiated by Jeff Deutchman on behalf of Neon and Thania Dimitrakopoulou of The Match Factory on behalf of the filmmakers. A year ago at AFM, Neon bought domestic rights to Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or winner, “Parasite,” which has gone on to gross over $100 million worldwide.

Variety first reported in August that filming had kicked off in Colombia for “Memoria,” Weerasethakul’s first feature to be shot outside his home country of Thailand. While prepping the script, the filmmaker was particularly struck by a century-long construction project to tunnel through the Andes mountain range, which plays an integral role in the film’s plot.

In the film, Swinton plays an orchid farmer visiting her ill sister in Bogota. While there, she befriends a French archaeologist (Balibar) in charge of monitoring the construction project and a young musician (Diaz). Each night, she is bothered by increasingly loud bangs which prevent her from getting any sleep.

    AFM: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton's 'Memoria' for North America

