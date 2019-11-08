Michael Ryan Re-Elected Chair of Independent Film & Television Alliance

British film executive Michael Ryan of GFM Films has been re-elected to a two-year term as chair of the Independent Film & Television Alliance.

IFTA announced the results from its annual members’ meeting on Thursday, a day after its American Film Market opened for its 40th iteration at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, Ca. An estimated 7,000 attendees and 375 exhibiting companies, including 77 new exhibitors from 22 countries, are in attendance.

“IFTA is the only organization that unites the collective voice of the independents around the world and works with international governments and decision makers to realize the massive economic and cultural contributions of their work,” Ryan said. “I am pleased to continue as chairperson and collaborate with this exceptional board to further tell our story on a global level.”

Others elected to serve on IFTA’s 15-person board for the next two years: Tannaz Anisi (13 Films), Scott Bedno (Myriad Pictures), Caroline Couret-Delégue (Film Seekers Limited), Clay Epstein (Film Mode Entertainment), Patrick Ewald (Epic Pictures Group), Jeffrey Greenstein (Millennium Media), Jay Joyce (Artist View Entertainment), Jeannine Tang (Participant) and Adam Wright (Voltage Pictures).

These executives join those currently serving the second year of their two-year term as IFTA board members, including Lloyd Kaufman (Troma Entertainment), Anna Marsh (Studiocanal), Nat McCormick (The Exchange), Alison Thompson (Cornerstone Films) and Frederick Tsui (Media Asia).