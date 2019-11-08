×

AFM: Bron’s Aaron Gilbert Emphasizes Diversity and ‘Joker’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO, BRON Studios
CREDIT: Dan Steinberg
On the heels seeing “Joker” becoming a mega-hit, Bron Studios founder and chairman Aaron Gilbert has stressed the importance of focusing on diversity and inclusion.
“Diversity is in the DNA of our company,” he said during the opening of the American Film Market’s Finance Conference on Friday morning, dubbed The Future of Film, at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica, Ca.
Gilbert noted that nine-year-old Bron saw its profile rise in 2016 with the release of “Birth of a Nation,” which fetched a record price at the Sundance Film Festival, and “Fences,” which received six Oscar nominations.
“It’s in my DNA to make small films based on something culturally important,” he added. “Birth of a Nation’ and ‘Fences’ put us on the map. We have to tell important stories. We won’t stop doing that. We know that there are important stories and we know there’s an audience for them. Inclusion does have a marketplace.”
Joker” is part of a six-picture financing deal that Creative Wealth and Bron Studios closed at the end of 2018. Earlier this year, the two companies closed a nine-picture financing deal with MGM, which included “The Addams Family.”
“I never had the aspiration to do what we’re doing now,” Gilbert admitted. “We understand the studios’ business and our directive is to be a good partner to them. Our job is to work with them and support them any way we can.”
Gilbert also stressed the importance of filmmaker relationships: “There’s a lot of easier industries to be in. We want to be good partners to filmmakers. That really does pay off over time.”
After the Bron Studios conversation, Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein and Gerard Bulter’s manager Alan Siegel discussed the import of franchises such as Butler’s three-picture “Fallen” series — which saw “Angel Has Fallen” take in $133 million worldwide to date. Siegel said the theatrical business remains viable.
“The market demands theatrical,” he added. “I believe people still want to go to the cinema. People want to see something that is very different from their lives. It gives us a rest from our boring lives to see others on screen.”
Greenstein stressed the importance of concept and script: “Making movies is about three things … story, story, and story.”
He also said the explosion of TV and streaming platforms has led to a crunch for recognizable actors in indepedendent projects.
“Talent may have only one time slot a year to film a film that is independent,” Greenstein added. “The idea from a content creator standpoint is that you must have something that will stand out.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Roman Polanski

    Roman Polanski Accused of Raping French Actress in 1975

    A French actress accused director Roman Polanski on Friday of raping her at a ski chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, in 1975. Valentine Monnier told Le Parisien that the director violently raped her when she was 18 years old. The publication also spoke with several people who offered corroboration, saying she had told them of the [...]

  • Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO,

    AFM: Bron's Aaron Gilbert Emphasizes Diversity and 'Joker'

    On the heels seeing “Joker” becoming a mega-hit, Bron Studios founder and chairman Aaron Gilbert has stressed the importance of focusing on diversity and inclusion. “Diversity is in the DNA of our company,” he said during the opening of the American Film Market’s Finance Conference on Friday morning, dubbed The Future of Film, at the [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Names Negotiating Committee Amid Strike Fears

    With Hollywood already fearing a strike, the Writers Guild of America has appointed more than two dozen members to serve on its negotiating committee for upcoming negotiations on its master contract. The current three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expires on May 1. The guild’s seven-month standoff with agencies [...]

  • Black Beauty

    AFM: First Look at 'Black Beauty' Remake With Mackenzie Foy

    Mister Smith International has released an exclusive first look at its “Black Beauty” reboot, starring Mackenzie Foy (pictured) and Kate Winslet. Ashley Avis is directing the Constantin Films’ pic from her own script. “Black Beauty” is based on Anna Sewell’s best-selling novel about the deep and enduring bond between a 17-year-old girl and the wild [...]

  • Box Office: 'Midway' Topping 'Doctor Sleep'

    Box Office: 'Midway' Could Defeat 'Doctor Sleep' With $21 Million

    Lionsgate’s action movie “Midway” is topping expectations and is expected to take the No. 1 spot at the box office over supernatural thriller “Doctor Sleep” with about $21 million for the weekend, early estimates showed Friday. “Doctor Sleep” is heading for about $18 million at 3,855 locations, coming in well under expectations of $25 million [...]

  • Jason Statham Guy Ritchie

    MGM Buys Jason Statham-Guy Ritchie's Actioner 'Cash Truck'

    In a major deal at the American Film Market, MGM has bought North American and select international territories to Jason Statham’s “Cash Truck” with Guy Ritchie directing. The film, which is being produced through Miramax, will be released domestically through MGM’s joint venture UA Releasing. MGM has also bought distribution rights for Latin America, Scandinavia, Philippines [...]

  • Christian Bale and Noah Jupe in

    'Ford v Ferrari' DP Phedon Papamichael Talks About Creating Racing Action

    “Ford v Ferrari” marks James Mangold’s fifth collaboration with cinematographer Phedon Papamichael. It’s a relationship and collaboration that works well, Papamichael says, “We have similiar backgrounds; my father was a paint and production designer for Cassavetes, and his father was a painter.” Papamichael first worked with Mangold back in 2003 on “Identity,” and recalls, “I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad