AFM: Bondit Media, Film Mode Form ‘One Stop Shop’ Joint Venture

Film, TV and media financier BondIt Media Capital has formed a joint venture with sales and production banner Film Mode Entertainment.

The joint venture, unveiled Thursday at the American Film Market, aims to bring a “one-stop solution” to producers that includes financial lending, sales and production services.

The deal was announced by Matthew Helderman, CEO and co-founder of BondIt, and Clay Epstein, president of Film Mode. Bondit has backed “Loving Vincent” and “To the Bone.” Recent Film Mode titles include a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s “Rabid” and “Crypto,” starring Kurt Russell, Alexis Bledel and Luke Hemsworth.

“Clay and the Film Mode team have been a perfect partner for BondIt given their candor and transparency while also following through on strong sales across multiple genres,” said Helderman. “We look forward to building a long-standing partnership as we continue to ramp up our collective production and financing operations.”

Epstein said, “We complement each other while having the same initiative: that is, to work with great material, talented filmmakers and well-respected partners to build synergies that will enable both parties to grow.”

BondIt and Film Mode have already collaborated on the upcoming “Stage Mother,” starring Jacki Weaver, and “Dreamkatcher,” starring Radha Mitchell and Lin Shaye.