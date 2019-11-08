×

AFM: Bondit Media, Film Mode Form ‘One Stop Shop’ Joint Venture

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
BondIt Media Capital
CREDIT: Courtesy of BondIt Media Capital

Film, TV and media financier BondIt Media Capital has formed a joint venture with sales and production banner Film Mode Entertainment.

The joint venture, unveiled Thursday at the American Film Market, aims to bring a “one-stop solution” to producers that includes financial lending, sales and production services.

The deal was announced by Matthew Helderman, CEO and co-founder of BondIt, and Clay Epstein, president of Film Mode. Bondit has backed “Loving Vincent” and “To the Bone.” Recent Film Mode titles include a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s “Rabid” and “Crypto,” starring Kurt Russell, Alexis Bledel and Luke Hemsworth.

“Clay and the Film Mode team have been a perfect partner for BondIt given their candor and transparency while also following through on strong sales across multiple genres,” said Helderman. “We look forward to building a long-standing partnership as we continue to ramp up our collective production and financing operations.”

Epstein said, “We complement each other while having the same initiative: that is, to work with great material, talented filmmakers and well-respected partners to build synergies that will enable both parties to grow.”

BondIt and Film Mode have already collaborated on the upcoming “Stage Mother,” starring Jacki Weaver, and “Dreamkatcher,” starring Radha Mitchell and Lin Shaye.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renée Zellweger to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

    The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Academy award-winner Renée Zellweger with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for her performance in the musical drama “Judy.” Zellweger is the first honoree to be announced. “Renée Zellweger inhabits the essence of the iconic Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’ This is a layered performance that [...]

  • Zhang Jingchu

    New U.S.-China Co-Production 'Tiger Mom' Stars Zhang Jingchu

    Impossible Dream Entertainment and sales firm The Exchange have introduced “Tiger Mom,” a U.S.-China co-produced comedy, at the American Film Market. On the China side, backers include Huacheng Film, TV and Digital Program Company, a subsidiary of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV6, and Beijing Origin Pictures. The film will star Zhang Jingchu (“Rush Hour 3,” “Mission [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Spicing Up

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Spicing Up Bond

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge has talked about her writing role on the upcoming James Bond movie, telling the BBC that she came on to add a few of her own ideas and tweaks but not to reinvent Bond, as the producers are already changing the culture of the 007 franchise. Waller-Bridge is red-hot property after the successes [...]

  • Danger Close

    Film Review: ‘Danger Close’

    By turns viscerally exciting and predictably formulaic — and, quite often, both at once — “Danger Close” is . Working from a sturdily constructed screenplay credited to Stuart Beattie, James Nicholas, Karel Segers, Paul Sullivan and Jack Brislee, director Kriv Stenders (“Red Dog,” “Kill Me Three Times”) does a fine job of ratcheting up suspense [...]

  • Love Is Blind

    Film Review: ‘Love is Blind’

    Directors Andy Delaney and Monty Whitebloom’s “Love Is Blind” should perhaps be titled “Love Is Arbitrary.” There’s no reasoning to how and why love manifests or dissipates in relationships, in much the same way the film’s character motivations flip and flop as script convenience calls. who struggles to recognize the broken people who populate her [...]

  • Only Cloud Knows

    Feng Xiaogang's 'Only Cloud Knows' Heads for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    China Lion Film Distribution has acquired North American rights to Only Cloud Knows, from Emperor Motion Pictures. The film is a New Zealand- and China-set romance directed by China’s foremost commercial director Feng Xiaogang (“Youth,” “Assembly”), with rights represented by Hong Kong’s Emperor Motion Pictures. The firm will set a day-and-date release in the U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad