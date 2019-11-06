×

Film News Roundup: AFI Fest to Honor Martin Scorsese With Tribute

Dave McNary

Martin Scorsese'The Irishman' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, AFI Fest is honoring Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening will get a career achievement award, Katherine Erbe and Kelly Aucoin have new roles and Foresight Unlimited has a new owner.

HONORS 

The American Film Institute will honor Martin Scorsese with a tribute during its AFI Fest on Nov. 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The evening will celebrate the AFI Life Achievement Award recipient and Academy Award winner’s impact on culture and include a conversation with Scorsese, followed by a screening of Netflix’s “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

“Martin Scorsese is an American master,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “It is a profound honor for AFI to bring movie lovers together for one night to stand and celebrate this visionary storyteller whose passion for cinema echoes from film preservation to the advancement of the art form.”

****

AARP The Magazine has selected Annette Bening as the recipient of its Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.

She will be presented with the award at the 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills.

Bening said, “I’m really honored that the AARP has selected me. Especially since there are so many people that they could have recognized. These awards acknowledge the kinds of movies we need and don’t get enough of. In that way, the awards are advocates for good moviemaking, for meaningful moviemaking. And to be a part of this is very gratifying.”

CASTINGS

Amblin Partners has announced that Kathryn Erbe and Kelly AuCoin joined the cast of “The Good House,” which recently completed filming.

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline are starring, two decades after teaming on “Dave” and “The Ice Storm.” Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Beverly D’Angelo, David Rasche, Rebecca Henderson and Molly Brown have also previously been announced in the cast.

Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky directed the film, based on a script they co-wrote, which is adapted from Ann Leary’s novel “The Good House.” Weaver plays a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches, who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance.

ACQUISITION

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has hired Mark Damon in its Screen Media division, in connection with the acquisition of the library and sales operations of Foresight Unlimited.

Foresight will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Screen Media and will continue to be run by Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, in close association with Screen Media President, David Fannon.

Foresight is kicking off its new relationship at the American Film Market with two new projects: “Best Sellers,” starring Michael Caine, set to go into production next month, and “Wally’s Wonderland,” starring Nicolas Cage, set to start filming in January. AFM begins Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

The purchase includes “Lone Survivor,” starring Mark Wahlberg; “2 Guns,” starring Denzel Washington and Wahlberg; and the romantic comedy “And So It Goes,” starring Diane Keaton, Michael Douglas, and Rob Reiner. The news was first reported by Deadline.

