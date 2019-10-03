×
Anthony Mackie-Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘The Banker’ to Close AFI Fest

Anthony Mackie
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The AFI Fest will close with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson’s drama “The Banker” on Nov. 21 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

“‘The Banker’ joins a remarkable group of films being released this year that openly confront centuries of racism and injustice in our country, while celebrating the brave individuals whose activism has created real change,” AFI Fest director Michael Lumpkin said.

Based on a true story, Mackie and Jackson portray businessmen who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. They train a working-class white man, played by Nicholas Hoult, to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire — while the duo poses as a janitor and a chauffeur. Nia Long plays the spouse of Mackie’s character.

The drama is directed by George Nolfi and produced by Joe Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, alongside Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Mackie. Jackson is an executive producer along with Joseph F. Ingrassia, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. Nolfi co-wrote the script with Niceole Levy, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger, from a story by Smith, Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.

“The Banker” hits theaters on Dec. 6 before it debuts on Apple TV Plus in January.

AFI had previously announced that the romantic drama “Queen & Slim” would launch the 33rd annual festival on Nov. 14.

