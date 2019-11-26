×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adele Haenel Files Police Complaint Against French Director

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adele Haenel Adèle Haenel
CREDIT: Aurelie Lamachere/SIPA/Shutterstock

Adele Haenel, the French actor who alleged that director Christophe Ruggia sexually harassed her for years starting when she was 12 years old, filed a police complaint against him Tuesday. The information was confirmed by Haenel’s lawyers to the investigative website Mediapart, which first published Haenel’s allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching by Ruggia in a bombshell article published Nov. 3.

Ruggia denies Haenel’s accusations. He directed her in her first movie, the 2002 drama “The Devils.”

Haenel, 30, said in the original Mediapart story that she did not intend to file a police complaint because she knew the French justice system was highly inefficient when it comes to protecting women against violence and sexual offenses.

A few days after the story’s publication, however, the Paris prosecutor proactively opened a preliminary investigation into Ruggia. The Paris prosecutor’s office told Variety then that it had “opened a preliminary investigation into sexual aggression against a minor by a person of authority and sexual harassment.”

Haenel told Mediapart on Tuesday that she had changed her mind and had decided to file a criminal complaint against Ruggia because “the justice had made a step forward” so she “wanted to make one as well.” Her willingness to speak publicly about what she alleges happened to her has been hailed as the start of a shift in attitude in France toward sexual harassment and misconduct.

Popular on Variety

Haenel was interviewed by police officers Tuesday as part of the investigation launched by the Paris prosecutor. Haenel told Mediapart she decided to take legal action against Ruggia mainly because she found his denials “unbearable.” She said his denials of her allegations reinforced “the feeling of impunity in which he lives and the feeling of injustice in which I’ve been living for 18 years.”

Ruggia was almost immediately expelled from the SRF, the French directors’ guild, after the original story in Mediapart. Haenel has most recently been seen in Celine Sciamma’s Cannes prize-winning film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

More Film

  • Adele Haenel Adèle Haenel

    Adele Haenel Files Police Complaint Against French Director

    Adele Haenel, the French actor who alleged that director Christophe Ruggia sexually harassed her for years starting when she was 12 years old, filed a police complaint against him Tuesday. The information was confirmed by Haenel’s lawyers to the investigative website Mediapart, which first published Haenel’s allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching by Ruggia [...]

  • Carrie Fisher

    J.J. Abrams Says Carrie Fisher Knew He Would Direct Another 'Star Wars' Film

    It appears Carrie Fisher knew that J.J. Abrams would direct another “Star Wars” film even before he did. While stopping by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to discuss the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Abrams shared an uncanny message he got from the late Fisher, whom he first worked with in 2015 [...]

  • Rocketman Harriet Golden Globes

    Golden Globes Double the Fun Again With More Choices for Best Picture

    For awards season pundits, the Golden Globes offer double the prognostications, and double the fun. Films and actors can compete in drama or musical/comedy categories, so a drama with some humor, such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” will most likely find an easy path to a kudo, rather than competing in the much [...]

  • The Band, Music From Big Pink

    Imagine Docs Powers Up Slate, Including Scorsese's Return to Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

    In just over a year, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has stealthily assembled a slate of nearly 20 documentary feature and TV series projects, with distribution partners such as Netflix, Showtime and Apple TV Plus in place. The prestigious lineup features filmmakers and producers including Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Berg, Morgan Neville [...]

  • Superman Green Lantern

    DC Films Plots Future With Superman, Green Lantern and R-Rated Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

    DC Films appears to have hit its stride, rebounding from the commercial failure of “Justice League” and the critical drubbing of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” with a few well-timed box office successes. “Aquaman” and “Joker” both generated over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the first DC productions to reach those [...]

  • Saoirse Ronan Variety Cover Story

    Saoirse Ronan Knows 'Little Women' Is the Performance of Her Career

    Saoirse Ronan’s idea of relaxing off-screen isn’t a spa day — it’s playing with sharp objects. The 25-year-old, three-time Oscar nominee has just completed an introduction to cooking course she took with a friend in Edinburgh, shortly after wrapping production on “Little Women,” the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel that opens Dec. 25. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad