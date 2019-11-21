×
Film News Roundup: Adam Driver Honored With SFFILM Award

Adam Driver poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marriage Story' which is screened as part of the London Film Festival, in central LondonLFF Marriage Story, London, United Kingdom - 06 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shut

In today’s film news roundup, Adam Driver is honored, Robocop is will be reborn and Hola Mexico Film Festival and The Montalbán Theatre are teaming for a screening series for potential Oscar nominees.

HONORS

SFFILM has selected Adam Driver as the recipient of the SFFILM award for acting, formerly the Peter J. Owens Award.

Driver will be honored at the organization’s annual fundraising celebration honoring achievement in filmmaking craft on Dec. 3 at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts Exhibition Center. Other honorees are Chinoye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang.

“There are times when a world-class actor takes over the consciousness of the film-loving audience, and 2019 is the year of Adam Driver,” said SFFILM’s Rachel Rosen. “The range and scope of his work this year is just incredible, from the epic scale of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to the nuanced turns in “The Report” and “The Dead Don’t Die,” to his remarkable, intimate, heart-breaking performance in Marriage Story, he has clearly established himself as a master of his craft.”

IN DEVELOPMENT

MGM is launching development of a fifth “Robocop” movie with “Little Monsters” director Abe Forsythe attached to direct.

The project, titled “Robocop Returns,” is being developed as a follow-up to the original 1987 movie released by Orion. Producers are Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle, along with Ed Neumier and Michael Miner, the screenwriters of the original film.

Forsythe will rewrite the script written by Justin Rhodes. Forsythe is repped by CAA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.

SCREENINGS

Hola Mexico Film Festival and The Montalbán Theatre are presenting a Latin American nomination screenings during Nov. 22-27 at The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood.

The event includes screenings of films from Latin American countries that will be considered for an Oscar nomination in the international film category.

Films include “Heroic Losers” (La Odisea de los Gile), “Tu Me Manques,“ “The Invisible Life of Elridice Gusmao” (A Vida Invisivel de Eruidice Gusmao), “Monos,”   “A Translator” (Un Traductor), “The Longest Running Night” (La Mala Noche), “Café con Sabor A Mi Tierra,” “The Chambermaid” (La Camarista), “Everybody Changes,” “The Money Changer” (Asi Hablo El Cambista), “Being Imposible” (Yo, Imposible), “The Projectionist’ (El Proyeccionista), “Our Mothers” (Nuestras Madres), and “Spider (Araña).

