Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach Talk Divorce For ‘Marriage Story’ in Venice

Noah Baumbach’s coast-to-coast divorce drama “Marriage Story” world premiered positively Thursday at the Venice Film Festival with stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver and Laura Dern in attendance.

The drama, which Baumbach has said draws on his divorce with Jennifer Jason Leigh, sees Driver play an avant-garde guard theater director named Charlie going through a breakup and with an actress named Nicole, played by Johansson, who feels suffocated by her husband’s self-centeredness and needs a more gratifying career.

It features a powerful meltdown scene between them which prompted a question at the presser about how Johansson felt playing an actor. And more in general how she prepared for the role.

Johansson said that the dynamic of Nicole’s family — her mother is a former TV star — “plays a big part of who she is, and why she becomes an actor. She struggles to feel legit as an actor.”

Something that she in part could empathize with.

“There were parts of her career…different parts of her career, that I could certainly relate to,” Johansson noted.

And, just like Baumbach, Johansson could also empathize with going through a divorce, having been divorced twice.

“It’s so personal,” she said. “Obviously there is so much of all of us in this film,” she went on to add. before recounting that when she met Baumbach about doing this film “I was actually going through a divorce,” most probably with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

“I didn’t know what we were going to talk about….I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining [about her relationship].”

“And he was just listening and very attentive,” she said. “And then he kind of cut it short and said, ‘Funny you should mention it.’”

Due to the subject matter Baumbach said to her: “This is probably a project..that you are either going to really want to do; or not.”

“It felt sort of fated in a way,” said Johansson. “It was an experience to share with him and have him share with me. And it somehow came at just the right time.”

Driver said that the potent meltdown scene between them, and more in general his performance in the film made him reflect about “the theatrics of divorce.” “In getting a divorce, you are performing in front of a judge…it wasn’t something that we winged…it felt like theater to me.”

A concept that Dern, who plays Nicole’s lawyer in the litigation, latched on to.

“Noah wanted a character to personify the business of divorce,” she said, noting the for divorce lawyers “the theatrics that is required of the job is to become your [client’s] best friend.”

“It’s very complicated,” she said. “You [the client] don’t know what’s happening, until years later…when most people are broke.”

The Netflix film will segue from Venice to Telluride, TIFF and the New York Film Festival.