×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach Talk Divorce For ‘Marriage Story’ in Venice

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver
CREDIT: Wilson Webb

Noah Baumbach’s coast-to-coast divorce drama “Marriage Story” world premiered positively Thursday at the Venice Film Festival with stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver and Laura Dern in attendance.

The drama, which Baumbach has said draws on his divorce with Jennifer Jason Leigh, sees Driver play an avant-garde guard theater director named Charlie going through a breakup and with an actress named Nicole, played by Johansson, who feels suffocated by her husband’s self-centeredness and needs a more gratifying career.

It features a powerful meltdown scene between them which prompted a question at the presser about how Johansson felt playing an actor. And more in general how she prepared for the role.

Johansson said that the dynamic of Nicole’s family — her mother is a former TV star — “plays a big part of who she is, and why she becomes an actor. She struggles to feel legit as an actor.”

Related

Something that she in part could empathize with.

“There were parts of her career…different parts of her career, that I could certainly relate to,” Johansson noted.

And, just like Baumbach, Johansson could also empathize with going through a divorce, having been divorced twice.

“It’s so personal,” she said. “Obviously there is so much of all of us in this film,” she went on to add. before recounting that when she met Baumbach about doing this film “I was actually going through a divorce,” most probably with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

“I didn’t know what we were going to talk about….I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining [about her relationship].”

“And he was just listening and very attentive,” she said. “And then he kind of cut it short and said, ‘Funny you should mention it.’”

Due to the subject matter Baumbach said to her: “This is probably a project..that you are either going to really want to do; or not.”

“It felt sort of fated in a way,” said Johansson. “It was an experience to share with him and have him share with me. And it somehow came at just the right time.”

Driver said that the potent meltdown scene between them, and more in general his performance in the film made him reflect about “the theatrics of divorce.” “In getting a divorce, you are performing in front of a judge…it wasn’t something that we winged…it felt like theater to me.”

A concept that Dern, who plays Nicole’s lawyer in the litigation, latched on to.

“Noah wanted a character to personify the business of divorce,” she said, noting the for divorce lawyers “the theatrics that is required of the job is to become your [client’s] best friend.”

“It’s very complicated,” she said. “You [the client] don’t know what’s happening, until years later…when most people are broke.”

The Netflix film will segue from Venice to Telluride, TIFF and the New York Film Festival.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach Talk Divorce For 'Marriage Story' in Venice

    Noah Baumbach’s coast-to-coast divorce drama “Marriage Story” world premiered positively Thursday at the Venice Film Festival with stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver and Laura Dern in attendance. The drama, which Baumbach has said draws on his divorce with Jennifer Jason Leigh, sees Driver play an avant-garde guard theater director named Charlie going through a breakup and [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.

    Brad Pitt Says 'Ad Astra' Is a Personal Film About Masculinity

    Brad Pitt, the star and producer of James Gray’s sci-fi drama “Ad Astra,” which world premieres at Venice on Thursday, said that the film was a personal one and to some extent dealt with the modern concept of “masculinity.” “In retrospect, what James and I were digging at was that definition of masculinity,” Pitt said [...]

  • Verdict

    Venice Film Review: 'Verdict'

    Fathom for a moment the unknowable number of domestic violence victims around the world. It’s a distressing notion, considering that even in the age of Time’s Up, countless cases in which women and children suffer at the hands of male rage go either dismissed or unreported. With sharp-eyed empathy and a disciplined sense of pacing, [...]

  • Beta Picks Up Toronto Film Festival

    Beta Picks Up Toronto Film Festival Entry 'Son-Mother'

    Beta Cinema has acquired Mahnaz Mohammadi’s Toronto Film Festival entry “Son-Mother” (Pesar-Madar). The Iranian-Czech co-production will have its world premiere at the festival in the Discovery section on Sept. 7. Mohammadi has made a name for herself with documentaries on social issues such as “Women Without Shadows” and “Travelogue,” in which she interviewed passengers on [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Re-Elected as SAG-AFTRA President

    Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected president of SAG-AFTRA, fending off challenges from Matthew Modine and three other contenders. Carteris won handily with 13,537 votes to 10,682 for Modine and 5,048 for Jane Austin, 1,096 for Queen Alljahye Searles and 367 for Abraham Justice. The results were announced early Thursday morning at 4 a.m. following one [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    'Jojo Rabbit,' 'The Aeronauts,' Netflix Titles Feature in London Film Festival Lineup

    Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Tom Harper’s “The Aeronauts” will receive gala presentations at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival. Announcing the full program lineup Thursday, festival director Tricia Tuttle also revealed that new films from veteran filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones and “Still Alice” director Wash Westmoreland will world-premiere [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad