Adam Driver in Talks to Join Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s ‘Last Duel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Driver in Talks to Join Matt Damon in Ridley Scott's 'Last Duel'

Justin Kroll

Adam Driver is in early talks to co-star opposite Matt Damon in Disney-Fox’s “The Last Duel,” a period drama from director Ridley Scott.

Sources tell Variety that Ben Affleck, who originally eyed what would be Driver’s leading role, will now appear in a supporting part along with “Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer.

Set in 14th century France, the movie is an epic tale of betrayal and justice, told from three distinct points of view: two knights (Damon and Driver) whose bond is tested by treachery and a young woman (Comer) forced to navigate the brutal and oppressive culture of the era in order to survive.

When news first broke that Damon and Affleck would be appearing in a film together for the first time since “Good Will Hunting,” many assumed Affleck would take on the role of Damon’s friend, though neither the studio nor reps for either actor would confirm. Insiders now confirm to Variety that Affleck will assume a supporting role instead due to scheduling conflicts with New Regency’s “Deep Water,” which he had already signed on to.

Disney and Fox have not yet greenlit the film and are still deciding how to proceed. If it does get the go-ahead, “The Last Duel” should begin production in early 2020.

Nicole Holofcener (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Enough Said”) is co-writing the script with Damon and Affleck. The duo will also produce along with Scott and his filmmaking partner Kevin Walsh. Drew Vinton is also producing for Pearl Street Films, and Madison Ainsley will executive produce.

Driver is having a massive fall with critically acclaimed roles in Netflix’s “Marriage Story” and Sony Classics’ drama “The Report,” both of which could have him in the Oscar race. He is also set to reprise his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the final installment in the Skywalker saga “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.”

He is repped by Gersh and Affleck is repped by WME.

