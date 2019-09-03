Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong to Voice Animated Feature ‘Extinct’

The voice cast for U.S.-Chinese animated movie “Extinct” will feature Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz and Ken Jeong. The film is being directed by David Silverman (“The Simpsons Movie”). “The Simpsons” veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik are writing.

The adventure-comedy will follow Op and Ed, a species of donut-shaped animals called flummels. They accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai where they discover traffic, trans fats, and the fact that flummels have become extinct. The duo set out to to save themselves and their species.

The movie comes from China Lion, HB Wink, Huayi Tencent Entertainment, and Tolerable Entertainment. Timeless Films has boarded the project and will sell it internationally, kicking off the sales effort at the Toronto Film Festival.

“We are really looking forward to screening the first footage from this incredibly funny film to our distributors at Toronto,” said Timeless CEO and chairman Ralph Kamp.

London-based Timeless Films’ slate also includes “Dragon Rider” and “Monster Family 2.”

Additional voice cast on “Extinct” includes Jim Jefferies (“The Jim Jefferies Show”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”) and Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), as previously announced.

Devine is repped by WME Entertainment, Bloom by UTA, Beetz by The Gersh Agency and Jeong by ICM Partners.