×

Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong to Voice Animated Feature ‘Extinct’

Timeless boards U.S.-China co-production for sales

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Extinct Productions

The voice cast for U.S.-Chinese animated movie “Extinct” will feature Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz and Ken Jeong. The film is being directed by David Silverman (“The Simpsons Movie”). “The Simpsons” veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik are writing.

The adventure-comedy will follow Op and Ed, a species of donut-shaped animals called flummels. They accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai where they discover traffic, trans fats, and the fact that flummels have become extinct. The duo set out to to save themselves and their species.

The movie comes from China Lion, HB Wink, Huayi Tencent Entertainment, and Tolerable Entertainment. Timeless Films has boarded the project and will sell it internationally, kicking off the sales effort at the Toronto Film Festival.

“We are really looking forward to screening the first footage from this incredibly funny film to our distributors at Toronto,” said Timeless CEO and chairman Ralph Kamp.

London-based Timeless Films’ slate also includes “Dragon Rider” and “Monster Family 2.”

Additional voice cast on “Extinct” includes Jim Jefferies (“The Jim Jefferies Show”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show With James Corden”) and Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), as previously announced.

Devine is repped by WME Entertainment, Bloom by UTA, Beetz by The Gersh Agency and Jeong by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Ken Jeong

    Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong to Voice Animated Feature ‘Extinct’

    The voice cast for U.S.-Chinese animated movie “Extinct” will feature Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz and Ken Jeong. The film is being directed by David Silverman (“The Simpsons Movie”). “The Simpsons” veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik are writing. The adventure-comedy will follow Op and Ed, a species of donut-shaped animals called [...]

  • Out-Stealing-Horses

    The Netherlands, Norway, Finland Pick Oscar Submissions

    Norway, The Netherlands and Finland have selected “Out Stealing Horses,” “Instinct” and “Stupid Young Heart,” respectively, to vie for a nomination in the international feature film category of the Oscars. Directed by Hans Petter Molands, “Out Stealing Horses” was chosen over Dag Johan Haugerud’s “Beware of Children” and Eirik Svenssons’s “Harajuku.” Based on Per Petterson’s [...]

  • Robert Pattinson Variety Cover Story

    Robert Pattinson on Why He Felt Powerful Trying on the Batsuit

    For our latest Variety cover story, Robert Pattinson talks about making “The Lighthouse,” the black-and-white drama which screens at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. “It’s so rare when you can basically have a script that gives you leeway,” says Pattinson, who plays opposite Willem Dafoe as keepers of a lighthouse in the middle of [...]

  • Robert Pattinson Variety Cover Story

    Robert Pattinson on Becoming Batman and Why 'The Lighthouse' Is Just Weird Enough

    Robert Pattinson couldn’t stop Googling himself. In mid-May, the 33-year-old actor found himself obsessively refreshing his phone on a flight from Los Angeles to the south of France. Pattinson was headed to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his new movie, “The Lighthouse,” just days before he was set to start shooting [...]

  • Tre Piani di Nanni MorettiSacher Film

    Venice: Italy/France Forge Stronger Co-Production Ties, Expand Script Support to TV

    Italy and France are strengthening their production ties with the launch of a new co-development and co-production fund that for the first time opens up development funding opportunities to jointly made TV series. The new fund was announced on the Lido with both Italian Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli and Oliver Henrard, who is deputy chief [...]

  • Korean melodrama, Tune In For Love

    Korea Box Office: ‘Tune in for Love’ Debuts on Top

    Opening on Wednesday, locally-made melodrama “Tune in for Love” landed on top of the South Korean box office over the weekend. The CGV Arthouse release earned $4.54 million from 685,000 admissions over five days. Directed by Jung Ji-woo (“4th Place”), the drama depicts the story of a young couple who repeatedly crosses paths and parts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad