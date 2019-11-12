Adam B. Vary Joins Variety as Senior Entertainment Writer

Variety has hired seasoned journalist Adam B. Vary as senior entertainment writer to cover the business of genre storytelling and fandom across movies, television and streaming platforms.

Vary will write a weekly column as well as produce cover stories and inside features, break news on Variety.com, and contribute to Variety’s new video studio.

He will join Variety’s Los Angeles headquarters on Dec. 2.

“I could not be more excited to join Variety, and to work with Claudia Eller and her incredible team covering a time of extraordinary change in the entertainment industry,” Vary said.

For nearly seven years, Vary worked as a senior film reporter at BuzzFeed News, breaking news, writing business and investigative features on industry figures such as Kevin Spacey and Brad Renfro, longform profiles that included Chris Pratt, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, retrospective stories on films like “Clue” and “A Christmas Story,” and news analysis pieces on subjects ranging from “Star Trek” fans to sex abuse in Hollywood.

“I have been a fan of Adam’s work for many years and am overjoyed at the chance to finally work with him,” says Eller, Variety’s editor-in-chief. “He brings vast knowledge of the industry and I’m excited to have someone on our team who can devote energy, expertise and great writing to one of the most dominant parts of the entertainment business today.”

Prior to BuzzFeed, Vary covered movies, TV, music and video game news as a staff writer for Entertainment Weekly and EW.com for more than six years. During his tenure, he wrote cover stories on “District 9” and “American Idol” and features on subjects such as gay Hollywood, Elizabeth Banks and “Tron: Legacy.”

Earlier in his career, he was a contributor to Variety, Alternative Press magazine and The Advocate. After graduating Miami University, he also worked as a freelance writer and reporter for Entertainment Weekly for five years.