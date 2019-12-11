×
‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘Parasite’ Receive ACE Eddie Awards Nominations

Dave McNary

Joker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The American Cinema Editors has nominated “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” for its ACE Eddie top feature film drama award.

“Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Farewell,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received nominations in the feature comedy category. Nominated animated films include “Frozen 2,” “I Lost My Body” and “Toy Story 4.”

For the first time in ACE’s 70-year history, three foreign language films are among the nominees — “The Farewell,” which is partly in Mandarin, French animated film “I Lost My Body” and Korean-language “Parasite.”

On the television side, the spy thriller “Killing Eve” scored ACE nominations for Dan Crinnion for the “Desperate Times” episode and the “Smell Ya Later” episode for Al Morrow.

Winners will be revealed during ACE’s annual black-tie awards ceremony on Jan. 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presided over by ACE president Stephen Rivkin. Final ballots open on Dec. 16 and close on Jan. 6.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):

“Ford v Ferrari”
Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman
Thelma Schoonmaker

Joker
Jeff Groth

“Marriage Story”
Jennifer Lame

“Parasite”

Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Dolemite Is My Name”
Billy Fox

“The Farewell”
Michael Taylor. Matthew Friedman

“Jojo Rabbit”
Tom Eagles

“Knives Out”
Bob Ducsay

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Fred Raskin

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Frozen 2”
Jeff Draheim

“I Lost My Body”
Benjamin Massoubre

“Toy Story 4”
Axel Geddes

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“American Factory”
Lindsay Utz

“Apollo 11”
Todd Douglas Miller

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”
Jake Pushinsky, Heidi Scharfe

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
David J. Turner, Thomas G. Miller

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Abducted in Plain Sight”
James Cude

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”
Dava Whisenant

“Leaving Neverland”
Jules Cornell

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”
Jake Pushinsky

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Better Things”: “Easter”
Janet Weinberg

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend:” “I Need To Find My Frenemy”
Nena Erb

“The Good Place”: “Pandemonium”
Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek”: “Life is a Cabaret”
Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Barry”: “Berkman”
Kyle Reiter

“Dead to Me”: Pilot
Liza Cardinale

“Fleabag”: “Episode 2.1”
Gary Dollner

“Russian Doll”: “The Way Out”
Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Chicago Med”: “Never Going Back To Normal”
David J. Siegel

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times”
Dan Crinnion

“Killing Eve”: “Smell Ya Later”
Al Morrow

“Mr. Robot”: “Unauthorized”
Rosanne Tan

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Euphoria”: Pilot
Julio C. Perez IV

“Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”
Tim Porter

“Mindhunter”: Episode 2
Kirk Baxter

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Chernobyl”: “Vichnaya Pamyat”
Jinx Godfrey, Simon Smith

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret”
Tim Streeto

“When They See Us: Part 1”
Terilyn A. Shropshire

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Deadliest Catch”: “Triple Jeopardy”
Ben Bulatao, Rob Butler, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan

“Surviving R. Kelly”: “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi
Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

“Vice Investigates”: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

    'Joker,' 'Irishman,' 'Parasite' Receive ACE Eddie Awards Nominations

