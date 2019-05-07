×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ACE Eddie Awards Moved Forward Three Weeks Due to Earlier Oscars

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (10005143e)Rami MalekBohemian Rhapsody - 2018
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox/Moviestore/REX/

The American Cinema Editors organization has moved the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards forward by three weeks to Jan. 17.

The show will be held at its usual location at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. ACE said the earlier date reflects a shift in timing to almost three weeks earlier than usual as the truncated awards season landscape (ignited by the Oscars moving up to Feb. 9) begins to take shape.

ACE also announced Tuesday that he television categories eligibility dates have also changed — television contenders must have aired between Jan. 1, 2019 and Nov. 1, 2019. Feature film eligibility remains the same with contenders having to be released between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019.

The awards recognize outstanding editing in film and television. This year’s ACE Awards selected John Ottman of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama). Ottman subsequently won the Academy Award for Best Editing. Other ACE winners included “The Favourite,” “Free Solo” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on the film side along with TV winners “Atlanta,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Bodyguard” and “Killing Eve.”

Related

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards open Sept. 13 and close November 1. Final ballots will be due Jan. 6.

ACE is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    ACE Eddie Awards Moved Forward Three Weeks Due to Earlier Oscars

    The American Cinema Editors organization has moved the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards forward by three weeks to Jan. 17. The show will be held at its usual location at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. ACE said the earlier date reflects a shift in timing to almost three weeks earlier than usual [...]

  • Roland Emmerich Dark Matter

    AGC Studios, CAA Media Finance Team for Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’

    Billed as the biggest project coming to the Cannes Film Market, where this year big projects currently look to be at a premium, AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are handling worldwide rights on “Moonfall,” to be directed by Roland Emmerich. Set up at Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, the action-sci-fi “Moonfall” turns on a rag-tag team [...]

  • Mackenzie Foy Kate Winslet

    Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet to Star in 'Black Beauty'

    Mackenzie Foy and Kate Winslet have come aboard Constantin Film’s contemporary take on “Black Beauty.” Ashley Avis is directing from her own script. “Black Beauty” is based on Anna Sewell’s best-selling novel about the deep and enduring bond between a 17-year-old girl and the wild horse who helps her overcome the trauma of her loss [...]

  • 'UglyDolls,' 'Long Shot' and the Struggle

    'UglyDolls,' 'Long Shot' and the Struggle of Mid-Budget Films

    Last weekend’s box office charts were a stark reminder of the domination of big-budget blockbusters. With “Avengers: Endgame” once again sucking up all the oxygen in theaters, new releases like “UglyDolls” and “Long Shot” failed to capture a big slice of the box office pie. Only one newcomer, Sony and Screen Gem’s “The Intruder,” was [...]

  • Richard Madden in Talks for Marvel's

    Richard Madden in Talks to Star in Marvel's 'Eternals'

    “Game of Thrones” and “Bodyguard” star Richard Madden is in talks to join Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are also on board. Marvel declined to comment on the casting. Madden will play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the comic [...]

  • Chadwick Boseman

    Chadwick Boseman Boards Samurai Story 'Yasuke'

    “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will produce and topline the samurai story “Yasuke,” set in 16th century Japan. “Narcos” co-creator Doug Miro is writing the script, which centers on an African man who arrived in Japan in 1579 in the service of an Italian Jesuit and served under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga. He was [...]

  • Cathy Yan

    'Birds of Prey' Director Cathy Yan Finds Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following her major break in the upcoming Harley Quinn movie, “Birds of Prey,” director Cathy Yan has found her next film: A24’s “Sour Hearts,” based on Jenny Zhang’s debut short-story collection. A24 optioned the collection in 2017 and will produce the pic. Zhang and Yan will co-write the script. The movie unfolds from the perspective [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad