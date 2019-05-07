ACE Eddie Awards Moved Forward Three Weeks Due to Earlier Oscars

The American Cinema Editors organization has moved the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards forward by three weeks to Jan. 17.

The show will be held at its usual location at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. ACE said the earlier date reflects a shift in timing to almost three weeks earlier than usual as the truncated awards season landscape (ignited by the Oscars moving up to Feb. 9) begins to take shape.

ACE also announced Tuesday that he television categories eligibility dates have also changed — television contenders must have aired between Jan. 1, 2019 and Nov. 1, 2019. Feature film eligibility remains the same with contenders having to be released between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019.

The awards recognize outstanding editing in film and television. This year’s ACE Awards selected John Ottman of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama). Ottman subsequently won the Academy Award for Best Editing. Other ACE winners included “The Favourite,” “Free Solo” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on the film side along with TV winners “Atlanta,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Bodyguard” and “Killing Eve.”

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards open Sept. 13 and close November 1. Final ballots will be due Jan. 6.

ACE is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.