×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Academy’s Governors Awards Puts Spotlight on Gender Parity

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Geena Davis, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient Honoree Lina WertmÅ¸ller, Honoree David Lynch, Honoree Wes StudiGovernors Awards, Inside, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Lina Wertmüller wants to see a big change for the Oscars.

The 91-year-old Italian director had Isabella Rossellini acting as her translator while accepting her honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood.

“She would like to change the Oscar to a feminine name,” Rossellini said. “She would like to call it ‘Anna.’”

Wertmüller was the first woman nominated for a directing Oscar for 1976’s “Seven Beauties.” Since then, only four other female directors have been nominated in the category with only one win going to Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker.”

Sophia Loren was walked onto the stage by Jon Hamm to help introduce Wertmüller. Also presenting was “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig, who said, “I learned the name Lina Wertmüller before I had seen her films.”

Jane Campion said, “How do you correct centuries of patriarchal domination? It started with Lina Wertmuller.”

Earlier in the program, Geena Davis was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work fighting for gender-parity in media through her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. “The message we are sending [in society] is that men and boys are far more valuable to us than women and girls,” she said.

Constance Wu presented to Davis as did her “A League of Their Own” co-star Tom Hanks. “The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is given to ‘an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry,’” Hanks said. “So is there a better example of that than creating an entire organization desiderated to providing young girls with examples of women on screen who are smart, who are resilient, who are hardworking, who are inspiring, who are instinctively talented and who are actually played by women who are employed in the business of show?”

Davis called for more female characters in movies. “Here’s my theory of change: nearly every sector of society has a huge gender disparity problem,” she said. “But there’s one category of gross inequality where the under-representation of women can be fixed absolutely overnight: on screen.”

Wes Studi became the first Native American Oscar winner when he was presented with his gold statute by his “Hostiles” co-star Christian Bale. “When I think of Wes, I think, ‘My god, what a face.’ A face that is etched with history, with experience, character and dignity and every emotion under the sun,’” Bale said.

Receiving some of the evening’s loudest applause and cheers, Studi held the Oscar in his hand and exclaimed, “I’d simply like to say, it’s about time.”

Also presenting to Studi was Q’Orianka Kelcher. “Wes has revolutionized how indigenous people are portrayed in cinema,” she said. “He has inspired, encouraged and lit a path, showing us all what is possible, that one person can make a difference.”

Director David Lynch gave the night’s shortest speech when he received his Oscar from “Blue Velvet” costars Laura Dern and Kyle MacLaclhan. “To the Academy and everyone who helped me along the way, thanks.”

Zack Gottsagen and Dakota JohnsonGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After the dinner and ceremony, guests gathered outside the Ray Dolby Ballroom for coffee and pastries. Olivia Wilde hung out with her “Booksmart” stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as well as Dakota Johnson, who was with her “Peanut Butter Falcon” co-star Zack Gottsagen. “Bombshell” star Charlize Theron and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” director Marielle Heller embraced when they were introduced to each other. “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo chatted with “Us” writer-director Jordan Peele and star Lupita Nyong’o.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Governors Awards, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles2019 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Governors Awards is considered a crucial campaign stop for Oscar hopefuls. Also spotted in the crowd were “Motherless Brooklyn” writer, director and star Edward Norton, “Jojo Rabbit’s” Roman Griffin Davis as well as his director Taika Waititi, “Little Women” costars Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh and “Just Mercy” star Jamie Foxx, who opened the show by bringing Eddie Murphy on stage. The former “Saturday Night Live” funnyman recently made his return to the big screen with Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name.” “Rocketman” was represented by director Dexter Fletcher and stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell. Newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith hit the carpet as her “Queen and Slim” co-star Daniel Daniel Kaluuya snuck by, avoiding any interviews.

Jennifer Lopez talked with Variety about the Oscar buzz she’s receiving for “Hustlers.” “The fact that it was done by all women, produced, directed, written, starring, edited, it’s never happened in my career,” she said. “It is like a little unicorn”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Geena Davis, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

    Academy's Governors Awards Puts Spotlight on Gender Parity

    Lina Wertmüller wants to see a big change for the Oscars. The 91-year-old Italian director had Isabella Rossellini acting as her translator while accepting her honorary Oscar on Sunday night at the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood. “She would like to change the Oscar to a feminine name,” Rossellini said. “She would like to call [...]

  • "Kim Ji-young"

    Korea Box Office: Local Drama 'Kim Ji-young’ Debuts on Top

    Korean drama “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” opened on Wednesday and landed on top of the South Korean box office. The film adaptation of a best-selling feminist novel of the same title earned $8.3 million from 1.12 million admissions over five days, including $6.31 million from 829,000 admissions earned over the weekend. Directed by Kim Do-young, [...]

  • L to R: "Jiang Yongbo, Aoi

    'The Farewell' Says Hello to China Release

    After months in limbo, Lulu Wang’s breakout Asian-American family drama “The Farewell” is finally set to hit theaters in China on November 22, more than four months after its US release. Leading Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan bought the rights and is distributing, following a deal negotiated by Endeavor Content. A number of other distributors had [...]

  • Judy Parasite Jojo Rabbit

    Box Office: Awards Season Starts Strong With 'Parasite,' 'Judy'

    Festival favorites like Neon’s “Parasite,” Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” and Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit” have helped ignite a once-sleepy independent box office. It’s a welcome development for the specialty market, which has stalled in recent months outside of sparse hits like A24’s “The Farewell” ($19.5 million) and Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” ($20.1 million). Industry [...]

  • Takeo Hisamatsu

    Tokyo Festival is a Balancing Act, Says Takeo Hisamatsu

    Under Takeo Hisamatsu, the Tokyo International Film Festival has expanded its animation section, this year making it one of the event’s main pillars. But he says that the time is not right for a focus on Kyoto Animation, the beloved production house where 36 people died this summer, the victims of an unprecedented arson attack. [...]

  • NEZHA Chinese Movie

    Animation is Film Review: 'Ne Zha'

    It’s not unusual to encounter an animated tale in which the hero is an incorrigible child (just look at “Boss Baby” or the Teen Titans). But the title character of “Ne Zha” is no mere mouthy delinquent. He’s a scamp from hell, a tauntingly invincible bad-seed superkid who has been infused, from birth, with the [...]

  • Labyrinth of Cinema

    Tokyo Film Festival: Nobuhiko Obayashi Re-enters 'Labyrinth of Cinema'

    Born in 1938 in Onomichi, a port town facing Japan’s Inland Sea, Nobuhiko Obayashi began making experimental films in the 1960s and showing them at galleries and other sites around Tokyo. With lines forming around the block for these films, which captured the free-spirited, anything-goes mood of the times, Obayashi branched out into TV commercials. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad