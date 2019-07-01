Academy Reaches Gender Parity in 2019 New Member Invitations

Half of the 842 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are women, the group announced on Monday.

The organization behind the Oscars also disclosed that 29% of the new invitees are people of color. Should those people accept, and they almost universally do, the Academy will have doubled the percentage of nonwhite people in their ranks in four years.

In 2015, people of color accounted for only 8% of the Academy body. In 2019, it stands at 16%, the Academy reported. As it stands, the Academy counts 8,946 active members, with 8,733 eligible to vote on the Oscars. The total membership including retired members is 9,794. This year’s number falls short of 2018’s record of 928 invitations.

New members in this round include “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon Chu, actors Winston Duke and Gemma Chan, and screenwriters Ritesh Batra (“Photograph”), Chinonye Chukwu (“Clemency”), Park Young-soo (“Detective Dee”) and Ryo Sakaguchi (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”).

Ten of the 17 Academy arms invited more women than men, including directors, writers, executives, makeup and hair, costume design and casting. The directors branch is notable thanks to the abysmal employment numbers for women in the directors chair. New members to the directors branch include Nisha Ganatra, Jennifer Kent, Melanie Laurent and Eva Husson.

AMPAS came under fire in 2016 following the viral social media campaign #OscarsSoWhite, which decried the uniform race of many top nominees.

Newly minted members in the acting branch include Lady Gaga, Tom Holland, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Marina De Tavira, Claire Foy, Damian Lewis, Archie Panjabi, Amanda Peet, Andrea Riseborough, Will Poulter and Letitia Wright. After invitations are accepted, the academy will host a mixer in the fall.

The 2019 Academy Awards saw an encouraging amount of diverse winners, including landmark wins for the likes of Hannah Beachler and Ruth E. Carter (both for “Black Panther”), as well as supporting acting prizes for Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and second-time winner Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”). Outspoken Academy critic Spike Lee took best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” with his co-writer Kevin Willmott. Alfonso Curaon swept several categories with his semi-autobiographical “Roma.”