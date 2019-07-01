×

Academy Reaches Gender Parity in 2019 New Member Invitations

By and
Lady Gaga Oscars 2019
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/BEI/Shutterstock

Half of the 842 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are women, the group announced on Monday.

The organization behind the Oscars also disclosed that 29% of the new invitees are people of color. Should those people accept, and they almost universally do, the Academy will have doubled the percentage of nonwhite people in their ranks in four years.

In 2015, people of color accounted for only 8% of the Academy body. In 2019, it stands at 16%, the Academy reported. As it stands, the Academy counts 8,946 active members, with 8,733 eligible to vote on the Oscars. The total membership including retired members is 9,794. This year’s number falls short of 2018’s record of 928 invitations.

New members in this round include “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon Chu, actors Winston Duke and Gemma Chan, and screenwriters Ritesh Batra (“Photograph”), Chinonye Chukwu (“Clemency”), Park Young-soo (“Detective Dee”) and Ryo Sakaguchi (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”).

Related

Ten of the 17 Academy arms invited more women than men, including directors, writers, executives, makeup and hair, costume design and casting. The directors branch is notable thanks to the abysmal employment numbers for women in the directors chair. New members to the directors branch include Nisha Ganatra, Jennifer Kent, Melanie Laurent and Eva Husson.

AMPAS came under fire in 2016 following the viral social media campaign #OscarsSoWhite, which decried the uniform race of many top nominees.

Newly minted members in the acting branch include Lady Gaga, Tom Holland, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Marina De Tavira, Claire Foy, Damian Lewis, Archie Panjabi, Amanda Peet, Andrea Riseborough, Will Poulter and Letitia Wright. After invitations are accepted, the academy will host a mixer in the fall.

The 2019 Academy Awards saw an encouraging amount of diverse winners, including landmark wins for the likes of Hannah Beachler and Ruth E. Carter (both for “Black Panther”), as well as supporting acting prizes for Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and second-time winner Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”). Outspoken Academy critic Spike Lee took best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” with his co-writer Kevin Willmott. Alfonso Curaon swept several categories with his semi-autobiographical “Roma.”

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Lady Gaga Oscars 2019

    Academy Reaches Gender Parity in 2019 New Member Invitations

    Half of the 842 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are women, the group announced on Monday. The organization behind the Oscars also disclosed that 29% of the new invitees are people of color. Should those people accept, and they almost universally do, the Academy will have doubled the [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    CAA Joins WME and UTA in Filing Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Writers Guild

    CAA has become the latest top talent agency to file a federal lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of “stunning overreach” in its quest to ban packaging fees and agency-affiliated production operations. CAA’s suit comes a week after WME filed a similar complaint, followed on June 27 by UTA. The three [...]

  • 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My

    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Documentary Bought for North America

    Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights [...]

  • Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna

    Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna Harfouch, Tom Schilling

    German filmmaker Jan-Ole Gerster made a major splash with his critically acclaimed and award-heavy 2012 debut feature “Oh Boy” (“A Coffee in Berlin”), starring Tom Schilling (“Never Look Away”). In Gerster’s latest film, “Lara,” Corinna Harfouch portrays a woman, who, on her 60th birthday, plans to attend the premiere of piano concerto performed by her [...]

  • Do the Right Thing

    Locarno Festival to Spotlight Black Cinema From Around The World

    As black filmmakers gain more traction within the Hollywood studio system, the Locarno Film Festival is putting the spotlight on black cinema around the world with a major retrospective titled Black Light set to kick off with Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” freshly restored by Universal in 4K for the landmark race drama’s 30th [...]

  • Newport Beach Film Fest U.K. Honors

    Newport Beach Film Fest U.K. Honors Bring Surf and Sun to BAFTA Weekend

    Nobody can quite explain why, but there’s long been a significant thread connecting the Newport Beach Film Festival to British film culture. The Southern California festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this spring, always features a popular showcase of U.K. films. And now, for the fifth year running, the Southern California fest’s U.K. Honors is [...]

  • Carlos Biern, P. Jayakumarar and Paul

    Toonz Media Group Names Carlos Biern President of Animation Production

    Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, India’s Toonz Media Group announced on Monday a change in leadership at its Spanish subsidiary Imira Entertainment, one of Spain’s leading producers and distributors of kids and family content. The doble move sees seasoned animation producer Carlos Biern joins Toonz as its new president of animation productions & co-productions [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad