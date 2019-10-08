Academy Museum Forges Rapport With Italy’s Institute Luce – Cinecittà

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced an agreement with Italy’s Istituto Luce – Cinecittà under which the state film entity will become a “founding supporter” of the museum as part of a five-year agreement that will involve an annual series celebrating Italian cinema.

The Italian cinema series will kick off with a centennial tribute to late great Italian auteur Federico Fellini that, besides Los Angeles, will be traveling to other major museums and film institutes around the world.

The long delayed $388-million, Renzo Piano-designed museum at Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Anegles is expected to open sometime in 2020, which is the year of the centennial of Fellini’s birth. He died in 1993.

The partnership was announced on Tuesday in Rome prior to an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences member gala evening event in Rome’s Palazzo Barberini, co-hosted by AMPAS and Istituto Luce – Cinecittà where Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and recently elected President David Rubin will hobnob with nearly 200 guests including many Academy members, filmmakers, artists, and dignitaries and celebrate Italian cinema.

The Academy Museum, headed by former AMPAS and Brooklyn Academy of Music executive Bill Kramer, during the next five years will be curating an annual series of Italian masterpiece film screenings and programs in consultation with Istituto Luce – Cinecittà. The entity runs Rome’s revamped Cinecittà Studios and film archives and also promotes Italian cinema globally.

“We are pleased to partner with Istituto Luce – Cinecittà to bring iconic Italian cinema to movie fans visiting the Academy Museum from around the world,” said Hudson in a statement released prior to the press conference. She added that “Federico Fellini was my first love in international film.”

Istituto Luce – Cinecittà chief Roberto Cicutto said the country’s top film institution was “proud of our friendship with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which shares our deep commitment to preserving films and film heritage,” adding that he was particularly “delighted to align ourselves with the Academy Museum.”

Bernardo Rondeau, Head of Film Programming at the Academy Museum, vowed that the museum would “provide an Academy experience” in presenting each of the films in the five-year Italian cinema series.

