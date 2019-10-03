×

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Names Bill Kramer as New Director

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill Kramer

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has named one of its former executives, Bill Kramer, as its new director. The previous director, Kerry Brougher, had exited in August after the museum’s opening was again postponed.

Kramer had served as managing director of development and external relations 2012 to 2016, when he oversaw production of the museum’s Hollywood Costume exhibit, which drew more than 78,000 visitors. He was more recently VP of development at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Located adjacent to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on the site of the former May Co. department store, the museum was originally set to open in 2017 and is currently set to open sometime in 2020.

“The board unanimously welcomes Bill Kramer as the Academy Museum’s new director,” said Ron Meyer, Chair of the Academy Museum Board of Trustees and Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal. “Bill’s experience and influence in the worlds of design, culture, and academia, coupled with his institutional knowledge of the museum, position him as an ideal leader to guide the museum to its opening and beyond.”

“We are all very enthusiastic about working with Bill again,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “He was an early leader of this project — a visionary who shepherded the initial design and construction process, and helped define the Academy Museum’s identity. In his recent work at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, he helped execute a ground-breaking expansion of BAM’s visual art program, attracting and connecting with broad and diverse worldwide audiences. We’re confident he will inspire our creative teams and lead the Academy Museum to successful completion.”

“I have a deep connection to the Academy Museum,” said Kramer. “I am so looking forward to working again with the museum’s creative teams, staff, and partners as we prepare to open the doors of our spectacular campus. As I felt when I helped to launch this project, I am confident that we are building the world’s greatest museum experience dedicated to movies.”

 

 

More Film

  • Anthony Mackie

    Anthony Mackie-Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' to Close AFI Fest

    The AFI Fest will close with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson’s drama “The Banker” on Nov. 21 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “‘The Banker’ joins a remarkable group of films being released this year that openly confront centuries of racism and injustice in our country, while celebrating the brave individuals whose activism has created [...]

  • Ciara Bravo

    Ciara Bravo Joins Tom Holland in Russo Brothers' Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wayne” star Ciara Bravo is set to co-star with Tom Holland in Anthony and Joe Russo’s next film, “Cherry,” the sibling duo’s follow-up to the massive hit “Avengers: Endgame.” The remaining ensemble includes “It” star Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey. The Russo brothers will direct the adaptation [...]

  • NICKI LEDERMAN and JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker

    How Makeup, Hair and Costume Team Gave 'Joker' a New Look for Origin Story

    “We’re not in the superhero world,” says Nicki Ledermann, makeup head on Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” which reimagines the iconic comic book villain’s origin in an acclaimed performance from Joaquin Phoenix. “This story is treated as real life, and that’s what made the project so interesting.” In this most recent take on Batman’s nemesis — a [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    'Richard Jewell' Trailer: Clint Eastwood's Next Drama Chronicles Atlanta Bombing

    Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Clint Eastwood’s biopic “Richard Jewell,” giving a first glimpse at how the FBI and American media caused an innocent security guard’s descent from hero to suspect. Paul Walter Hauser stars as the real-life security guard whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect [...]

  • Honeyboy Movie

    'Honey Boy,' 'Motherless Brooklyn' Topline Mill Valley Film Festival

    When he founded the California Film Institute in 1977, Mark Fishkin didn’t know much about running a film festival. Not many people did — there were few major film festivals in the United States at the time, and it would be decades before there emerged anything like today’s bustling international festival circuit. Fishkin had recently [...]

  • Tom Hanks Mr Rogers A BEAUTIFUL

    Tom Hanks' Portrayal of Mister Rogers May Put Him Back in Oscar's 'Neighborhood'

    Sony recently hosted a SAG-AFTRA screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the Marielle Heller-directed drama starring Matthew Rhys as a magazine writer who befriends Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. While the screening didn’t include a guild Q&A with cast or the film’s creative team, the audience was greeted with a video message from [...]

  • Stage Play Almost Famous San Diego

    Almost Broadway: Cameron Crowe on Adapting 'Almost Famous' as a Stage Musical

    Twenty-four shows that started life at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego have gone on to Broadway since “Into the Woods” established it as a headquarters for out-of-town tryouts back in the late 1980s. That would be all the reason anyone needs for the new stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film “Almost [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad