Academy Museum Opening Delayed Again to 2020

The opening date of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been delayed again, this time to an unspecified date in 2020.

The museum, now under construction at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, has long been beset by delays and cost overruns. In December 2018, the Academy announced that it would open in one year, and until recently the Academy was sticking to the promise that it would open in 2019.

But in a statement on Thursday, the Academy acknowledged that was no longer feasible.

“At every decision point along the way, we have always chosen the path that would enhance the structure, even if that meant construction would take more time to complete,” an Academy spokesperson said. “Similarly, when we were presented with opportunities to expand the scope of our exhibitions, interior spaces, and collection for the visitor experience, we have embraced them. As we continue working through the permitting process and move closer to completion, we are weighing the overall schedule for major industry events in 2020, and on this basis will choose the optimal moment for our official opening.”

The 2019 opening appeared at risk in April, when the Academy parted ways with Deborah Horowitz, the deputy director for creative content. Horowitz was museum director Kerry Brougher’s top lieutenant, and was responsible for overseeing all curatorial efforts at the museum. She had been the subject of complaints among the staff, and some saw her departure as a sign that the board was dissatisfied with the pace of work.

The Academy has also struggled to raise funds for the $388 million project. Last fall, Variety reported that fundraising campaign had stalled at $281 million — about $100 million shy of its goal.

Deadline was first to report the delay.