×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ Lead Oscar Music Nominations

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscars Placeholder Black and White
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

Songs from “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Lester Scruggs” were nominated for Best Song for the 2019 Academy Awards, announced Tuesday morning, while “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Mary Poppins Returns” received nods for Best Score.

Specifically, the Best Song nominees are Lady Gaga and her co-writers (Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt) for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”; Kendrick Lamar and his co-writers (Sounwave, SZA, Top Dawg) for “All the Stars” from “Black Panther”; Diane Warren for “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG”; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”; and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” the amusing punchline from the first segment of “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

There are always surprises in the Oscars’ original song and original score categories, and this year is no exception: There were no nods for Dolly Parton or “First Man.” Parton (and co-writer Linda Perry) were widely expected to be named for their “Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin’.” But the bigger shock was the absence of Justin Hurwitz, who has already won the Golden Globe and Broadcast Film Critics awards for his score for “First Man,” but was left off Oscar’s top-five list. Hurwitz is a past double winner for his score and a song from “La La Land.”

Related

Perhaps the biggest news in the score category was the first nomination for Terence Blanchard for his music for Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Blanchard has been scoring Lee’s films for nearly 30 years, including “Malcolm X” and “25th Hour,” but this marks his first time with Oscar.

Also nominated for the first time is Ludwig Goransson, the Swedish-born composer of “Black Panther.” He is joined by three repeat Oscar contenders: Nicholas Britell (“Moonlight”) for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” two-time winner Alexandre Desplat (“Grand Budapest Hotel” and last year’s “Shape of Water”) for “Isle of Dogs,” and five-time nominee Marc Shaiman (“The American President”) for “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Shaiman is the only person nominated in both song and score categories. If he wins in either category, he will become an EGOT — that rare individual who has won all four major show-biz awards, having already won the Emmy, Grammy and Tony. This year also marks Diane Warren’s tenth nomination.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Music

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour Dates

    Dave Matthews Band has announced the dates for its 2019 North American summer tour — although the jaunt begins well before summer officially begins. The headlining run will kick off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL and includes two-night stands in Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Elkhorn, WI; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Denver, [...]

  • Mott the Hoople to Tour U.S.

    Mott the Hoople to Tour U.S. for First Time Since 1974

    One of the most critically beloved rock bands of the 1970s, Mott the Hoople, has reformed on a couple of occasions in the last 10 years to play their native UK, but American fans had to buy plane fare overseas to see Ian Hunter reuniting with former bandmates. U.S. fans will finally get their chance, [...]

  • Oscars Placeholder Black and White

    ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ Lead Oscar Music Nominations

    Songs from “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Lester Scruggs” were nominated for Best Song for the 2019 Academy Awards, announced Tuesday morning, while “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Mary Poppins Returns” received nods for Best Score. Specifically, the Best [...]

  • *NSYNC merchandise

    Universal Music Expands Merchandising Operation With Acquisition of Epic Rights

    Universal Music Group-owned Bravado has acquired Epic Rights, the Los Angeles-based merchandising and branding company that counts KISS, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Def Leppard, Billy Joel and David Bowie, among others, on its roster. Epic Rights was launched in 2014 by Dell Furano, a pioneer of music merchandising who co-founded Winterland Productions in the 1970s with legendary concert [...]

  • Chris Brown

    Chris Brown Detained on Rape, Drug Allegations

    Chris Brown has been detained by police in Paris on rape charges, according to multiple news reports. A 24-year-old woman claims that the singer assaulted her in a hotel suite in the city on the night of January 15-16 at the club Le Crystal and then returned to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where she claims [...]

  • Best Worst Performances Pink

    Pink, Muse, Chris Stapleton to Headline Citi Sound Vault During Grammy Week

    Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton will headline Citi Sound Vault, the three-night live-music platform taking place at the Hollywood Palladium during Grammy week. Pink will kick off the Live Nation-produced series on Feb. 7, followed by Muse on Feb. 9 and Stapleton on Grammy night, the 10th. “This will be my first time performing at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad