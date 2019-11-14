Abrams Artists Agency Signs Writers Guild Deal

In a major triumph for the Writers Guild of America, the Abrams Artists Agency has signed the WGA’s Code of Conduct, allowing the agency to return to representing WGA members again.

Chairman Adam Bold made the announcement Wednesday, saying that the agency wants to put its clients back to work. He also noted that WGA West members had strongly supported the re-election of David Goodman as president, who had told members in April to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to bans on packaging fees and affiliate production.

“The writers had elections, and they overwhelmingly reelected David Goodman, one of the leaders of this strategy. We feel that it is time to put the writers back to work, as well as our agents. The code of conduct as it stands now, is a much better document than it was before. For that reason, along with some of our negociated changes, made it an agreement that we can stand behind.”