‘Abominable’ Co-Director Jill Culton Added to Italy’s View Conference Lineup

Jill Culton, writer and co-director of “Abominable,” the upcoming animated feature from DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studios has been added to the roster of keynote speakers set for the 20th View Conference in Turin, Italy.

The film, about a yeti making his way home to Mount Everest, is set to open Sept. 27 after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. “Abominable” will also screen at VIEWFEST, a film festival that precedes the conference.

Culton joins long list of showbiz and gaming heavyweights speaking at the event this year, including Brad Bird, director of last year’s “Incredibles 2”; Peter Ramsey, co-director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” director Dean DeBlois; composer Michael Giacchino; Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston; “The Lion King” VFX supervisor Rob Legato; “The Addams Family” co-director Conrad Vernon; Industrial Light & Magic’s Rob Bredow; PUBG CEO CH Kim; Baobab Studios’s Eric Darnell and Maureen Fan; and Sergio Pablos, director of Netflix’s upcoming animated film “Klaus.”

A number of these speakers will also hold masterclasses during the View Conference week.

“I feel proud that so many amazing directors, artists and animators want to come to View to present their work and lead workshops for our attendees this year,” says conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I believe the program we have crafted for 2019 will be the deepest ever.”

In addition to Culton, recent additions to the program also include Robert Coddington, lead animator for the “Spider-Man” game at Moby Games; Framestore VFX supervisor Michael Ralla; game designer and TuoMuseo founder Fabio Viola; Cartoon Network storyboard artist David de Rooij; and Aardman/Jellyfish Pictures animation director Simone Giampaolo.

In addition to his keynote address, Giacchino will perform a concert of his music.

Since it began 20 years ago, View, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

The View Conference will be held at Officine Grandi Riparazioni the week of Oct. 21-25. Registration is now open and the full program is available on its website.